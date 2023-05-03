Deal Box Announces Integration With Fireblocks to Increase Security and Reliability for Digital Asset Management

Fireblocks platform will strengthen security for storage, transfer, and issuance of digital securities within Deal Box's robust investment program

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Box , a capital markets advisory and secure token offering packaging platform, today announced an integration with Fireblocks , an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. This integration will allow Deal Box to utilize Fireblocks' secure infrastructure to mint and burn tokens securely and efficiently by providing a suite of APIs and tools that facilitate the creation and management of digital assets. Fireblocks' battle-tested direct custody technology will also enable Deal Box to provide a secure and reliable platform for its clients to invest in private securities and alternative assets.

The digital asset market has snowballed in recent years and will likely reach $8 billion by 2027 . However, with this growth comes a rise in cyber threats, hacking, and theft. Institutional investors and exchanges must be able to store and transfer these assets securely, which requires high security and sophistication.

Deal Box is a digital securities investment platform that enables companies to raise capital from accredited investors through various investment vehicles, including digital securities offerings (DSOs). In 2022 alone, Deal Box tokenized over $250 million in illiquid alternative assets. These offerings allow companies to raise capital more efficiently, cost-effectively, and securely than traditional fundraising methods. Deal Box will utilize Fireblocks multi-party computation (MPC) based wallet technology to provide a secure environment for storing, transferring, and issuing digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other blockchain-based assets.

As a platform that facilitates investment opportunities in private securities and alternative assets, security and custody are of utmost importance. Fireblocks' technology will enable Deal Box to deliver a secure and institutional-grade custody solution that is tailored to its unique needs with innovative features including:

Secure storage: Fireblocks uses a combination of advanced security features like MPC, hardware isolation, and tamper-proof hardware to ensure that digital assets are stored securely. This makes it very difficult for hackers to compromise the security of digital assets stored by Deal Box.

Insurance: Fireblocks provides up to $30 million in insurance coverage for digital assets stored in their custody. This provides an additional layer of protection for Deal Box's clients.

Easy integration : Fireblocks provides a suite of APIs and tools that make it easy for Deal Box to integrate their custody solution into their existing platform.

Compliance: Fireblocks is compliant with industry standards and regulations like SOC 2, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. This ensures that Deal Box is able to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.

Deal Box will integrate with Fireblocks to offer customers maximum security and reliability, which are essential in the digital securities investment market. Fireblocks' capabilities will enable Deal Box to seamlessly integrate digital asset services into its platform, making it easier for startups and emerging companies to raise capital through DSOs. This integration will provide Deal Box customers with a secure and efficient infrastructure for their digital asset management. It is also essential for the success of DSOs and the growth of the digital securities investment market.

"Managing digital securities is at the core of our investment packaging services at Deal Box, which requires a highly secure platform in place for storing and transferring such sensitive assets," said Deal Box CEO and Chairman Thomas Carter. "We are thrilled to integrate with Fireblocks to offer our clients the highest level of security, reliability, and efficiency when handling their digital assets, making it easier for them to raise capital through DSOs."

"One of the foremost use cases of blockchain technologies is being able to digitize financial assets for trading," said Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy Adam Levine at Fireblocks. "This trillion-dollar market requires industry-leading security infrastructure to ensure the safe storage and transfer of high-value assets. Using Fireblocks to underpin the security of new digital asset products and services will enable Deal Box to deliver that to their customers."

This news comes on the heels of Deal Box's recent announcement of its investment arm, Deal Box Ventures, the company's latest venture arm set to invest $125 million in web3 technologies. To learn more about Deal Box and its investment packaging services, visit here.

About Deal Box

Backed by a team of industry experts in capital markets and blockchain fintech with a 30-year track record of new product innovation, Deal Box is on a mission to redefine private markets through an unhindered commitment to innovation, transparency, regulatory compliance, and strong corporate governance. DealBox is the creator of Investment Packaging or "IP," a fundraising process designed to consolidate disparate resources in the capitalization value chain. The Deal Box process has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs defend their value while aligning with investor due diligence requirements related to financials and valuation.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

