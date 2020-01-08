DealDrop.com, a prominent online coupon website, announces algorithm update to help small and medium size brands gain greater exposure and grow sales

MEBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealDrop.com , a prominent online coupon website, has updated their algorithm to give greater exposure to small to medium size brands in an effort to support global entrepreneurs and help them grow sales and increase their customer base.

One of the hardest challenges for any online business is gaining exposure and breaking into already competitive markets. With DealDrop's focus on promoting new and growing businesses, the company hopes that recent changes to its algorithm will increase exposure for these new players and help them both expand and increase sales.

Online shoppers are always looking for coupons and deals to save them money at the checkout. By working with newer brands and making their compelling offers easier to find, DealDrop hopes that customers will be happy to purchase from these companies and "test them out".

Some of the companies which DealDrop.com has been actively promoting have seen an increase in sales by 5-8% in the last quarter alone.



DealDrop.com will constantly be improving the way it collects and shares offers from its partners. Doing so relies on feedback from users and merchants alike to help drive this outcome.

"DealDrop at its core is about helping people save money at the checkout," said Denny Vuong, co-founder of DealDrop. "And by doing so, we drive new customers and help increase sales for our partners all over world."

DealDrop is always looking for new merchants to promote and encourages these businesses to contact them at hello@dealdrop.com.

About DealDrop

DealDrop.com helps real people save money by finding the best coupon codes, promos and discount codes. DealDrop is free to use and new coupons are added on a daily basis.

SOURCE DealDrop

Related Links

https://www.dealdrop.com

