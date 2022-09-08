Dealer Alchemist Ranks No. 761 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 835 Percent, Dealer Alchemist Receives Ranking No. 761 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LONE TREE, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Alchemist, a fast-growing innovator in digital marketing for auto dealers, is pleased to announce it ranks 761 on the recently released Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's amazing to actualize our accomplishments - which we've manifested from big dreams," said Shean Kirin, CEO of Dealer Alchemist. "We centered our ad technology to be a client/product focused strategy during a pivotal time in our industry and we've built an incredible, dedicated team of great people. I am so grateful for my partners, our employees, and our dealer-partners for helping us not only expand, but also improve and progress, over these last three years. Through all of the challenges, our team is what makes it fun and all worthwhile."

Last year, Dealer Alchemist as a whole experienced record revenue growth and customer retention in the midst of a global pandemic. The company's unique and disruptive approach combined with its turnkey digital advertising and response solution makes for one of the highest converting strategies in the industry.

For example, it helped dealer partner Henson brand increase website traffic by 50% after employing digital marketing strategies to increase engagement.

"This past year, we stepped up our marketing game to a whole new level," said Kara Delaine, Advertising Manager of Henson Brand. "Dealer Alchemist was instrumental in getting eyes on our website. Their strategy to boost our SEO, OTT, SEM and Facebook ads paid off in spades."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Dealer Alchemist:

Dealer Alchemist is a digital marketing agency with over seven decades of combined auto retailing and marketing experience. At Dealer Alchemist, our core values cultivate customer retention while our smart technology powers our purpose. From initiation to implementation, we prioritize our client's mission to increase sales conversion and bridge trust through transparency. We understand, through our dealership experience, the importance of articulated measure and the value of every allocated spend.

