Dealer Car Search Joins LeadVenture's Family of Brands

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVenture welcomes Dealer Car Search to its market-leading portfolio of digital storefront and digital retail services. This acquisition provides a platform for LeadVenture's growth strategy in the pre-owned auto market.

Dealer Car Search has spent more than a decade refining its proven suite of technology services to help more than 6,000 pre-owned auto dealers grow their revenue. The company's digital storefront tools and superior customer service levels have won the Dealer Satisfaction Award for six years running. Dealer Car Search will continue to operate as a premier auto retail website and marketing provider under the umbrella of LeadVenture's brand. Portico Capital Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Dealer Car Search with respect to this transaction.

"We believe Dealer Car Search is the most full-featured platform with the greatest value proposition for pre-owned auto dealerships. We are thrilled to collaborate with this team of experts and innovators to accelerate our growth," says Tim MacDonald, CEO of LeadVenture. "As the #1 provider of digital services for dealers in our core verticals, Dealer Car Search is the obvious platform to extend LeadVenture's strategy and position into used auto."

LeadVenture and Dealer Car Search are well-aligned in both services and strategies to help local dealers grow their businesses. Both companies are leading providers for digital storefront, retailing and marketing services in their respective vertical segments. LeadVenture's complete digital toolkit includes lead-boosting services such as live chat and text, e-commerce and inventory management solutions, 360-degree virtual walkaround, ongoing ADA website compliance and digital marketing solutions for dealers across multiple verticals.

"It is an honor to be recognized by LeadVenture as the best of the best in the pre-owned auto retail industry, and we are excited to reach more dealers," says Chris Wyndham, General Manager of Dealer Car Search. "We would like to thank the founder, Rick Wilson, and his wife, Stephanie Wilson, for their 14 years of dedicated service and stewardship of Dealer Car Search. We are excited to continue building the business upon the foundation they have laid. Dealer Car Search operates on the premise of continuous innovation and superior customer service. It is a pleasure to now join a company who does the same."

ABOUT LEADVENTURE

LeadVenture serves over 35,000 dealership rooftops across 13 vertical markets. The company anticipates dealerships' digital needs and provides industry-leading solutions to keep the online presence of our clients at the optimal level for driving leads. With over 1,000 employees, the LeadVenture team is here to serve dealers.

ABOUT DEALER CAR SEARCH

Dealer Car Search was founded in 2006 and leverages more than 30 years of combined experience as a leading provider of website and software solutions for independent automotive dealerships across the nation. Based in Louisville, KY, the company pairs industry experts with best-in-class technology to equip dealers with a full suite of digital services.­

