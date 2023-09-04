Dealer Funnel Welcomes Dan Moore to Its Board of Directors

SANFORD, Fla., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Funnel, a leading provider of SMS technology for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Moore to its Board of Directors.

Dan Moore, newly announced board member Dealer Funnel.
Formerly the President of Vistadash, and author of "Do Moore, Get Moore," Moore draws on his diverse knowledge of marketing and leadership, giving him a unique perspective on growing businesses. Being a creative thinker and strategist, with management experience at a variety of companies, has awarded him a favorable reputation in the marketing and software community. He has been a notable speaker at events like Tedx Roseville, Gary Vaynerchuck's Agent 2021, Google, and other conferences.

Specializing in Social Media, Digital Marketing, Websites, and Brand Management/Strategy, Dan Moore's expertise aligns perfectly with Dealer Funnel's mission of "Empowering dealerships to accelerate sales through advanced communication technology."

Upon his appointment, Dan Moore expressed his sentiments, saying, "I am truly honored to join Dealer Funnel's Board of Directors. I see this appointment as an exciting opportunity to further propel Dealer Funnel's mission of 'Empowering dealerships to accelerate sales through advanced communication technology.' Dealer Funnel's ability to sit on top of the CRM to enhance both proactive and reactive conversations, coupled with their AI, helps dealers solve some of their processes and operational inefficiencies. I look forward to contributing my insights and expertise to drive innovation and success in this rapidly growing organization."

Geoffrey Wise, Co-Founder of Dealer Funnel, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "I've had the privilege of knowing Dan for several years, and his profound understanding of marketing, paired with a strategic and innovative approach, aligns precisely with our vision at Dealer Funnel. His leadership will undeniably contribute to our ongoing growth and success. I couldn't be more excited to have him join our board."

Dan Moore's appointment comes at a time when Dealer Funnel continues to innovate in the automotive sales industry, integrating AI features and offering an extensive array of tools that allow dealerships to communicate more efficiently and effectively with their leads.

The entire team at Dealer Funnel welcomes Dan and looks forward to the contributions he will bring to the company.

For more information about Dealer Funnel, please visit dealerfunnel.com or contact:

About Dealer Funnel:

Dealer Funnel offers a state-of-the-art text message platform specifically designed for automotive dealerships to connect faster and more efficiently with leads. With a range of features including pre-built automated funnels, real-time notifications, AI-powered assistance, and more, Dealer Funnel stands at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sales industry.

