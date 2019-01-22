Dealer Intelligence Joins CDK Global Partner Program

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Intelligence, LLC (DI), an automotive industry platform solution for enterprise business intelligence, reporting and analytics, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the CDK Global Partner Program, one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, DI is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc., a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

Joining the CDK Global Partner Program is a critical step forward for DI to provide dealerships, standalone or groups, with a next-generation enterprise Business Intelligence platform solution. By accessing DMS data seamlessly, reliably and in near-time, DI can provide customers with the actionable intelligence they need to optimize their financial and operational performance.

"With DI, you don't have to pull your team away from the business for days of training. DI is also universally affordable," said Farra Majid, CEO and cofounder, DI. "Obtaining CDK certification is a significant milestone for us. We're excited about helping dealerships to more profitably and efficiently manage their businesses with actionable intelligence through tomorrow's business intelligence platform."

The DI Business Intelligence platform offers dealers complete, near real-time financial and operating performance management at every management level and across every department. DI provides advanced reporting with drill-down functionality to transactional data, from accounting, to sales, service and parts. DI also offers configurable dashboards with over 400 drillable Key Performance Indicators. With a modern and intuitive user-interface, DI takes less than an hour to learn.

"We're very pleased to introduce Dealer Intelligence as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "Dealer Intelligence is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Dealer Intelligence

Dealer Intelligence (DI), the leader in enterprise business intelligence for franchised automobile retailers, helps dealers succeed in the digital era by placing the power of a hundred analysts in the hands of every dealership manager. With DI's next-generation analytics platform, managers can analyze complex large-scale data and get the actionable data and trusted insights required to optimize their dealership's financial and operational performance. Dealer Intelligence's Business Intelligence platform connects with the DMS and features comprehensive financial and operational reporting, along with performance dashboards for accounting, sales, service and parts. The DI Business Intelligence solution is delivered through desktop and native mobile applications. For more information please visit www.dealerintelligence.com.

