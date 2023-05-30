Dealer Spike and IronConnect Partner to Deliver an Advanced Inventory Integration

IronConnect's Dealer Management Software Pairs with Dealer Spike's Website Design and Digital Marketing for a Seamless Inventory Experience

WILSONVILLE, Ore., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As dealers seek to stay ahead of their competitors, it is essential to have an advanced digital solution which provides an exceptional customer experience while streamlining internal operations. This strategic partnership between Dealer Spike, a LeadVenture brand, and IronConnect allows dealers market their units to the correct audience whether that is a customer or another dealer on the IronConnect platform.

This integration allows dealerships to manage their inventory more efficiently while providing a seamless customer experience.

"Our partnership with IronConnect delivers an advanced integration solution that will help Dealer Spike's agriculture, construction, truck and trailer dealers streamline their operations which will allow for business growth," said Jason Lehman, LeadVenture's Vice-President of Sales. "By integrating our website platforms with IronConnect's comprehensive inventory management solution, we can provide a streamline experience for dealerships and their customers."

This partnership unites Dealer Spike's expertise in web design applications and its digital marketing toolset with IronConnect's comprehensive suite of dealer management solutions for a more efficient inventory posting and selling experience.

"IronConnect's inventory management solution is designed to help dealerships operate more effectively and allows the maximizing of margins on every deal. By integrating with Dealer Spike's platform, we can make this process easier for our customers, and allow them to utilize the full suite of solutions we offer on every unit in their inventory including IronAdvisor, our market data analysis tool," said AJ Neifert, President of IronConnect.

This advanced inventory solution from Dealer Spike and IronConnect is available to all agriculture, construction, truck, and trailer dealerships on the Dealer Spike platform nationwide.

IronConnect is an equipment dealer focused company that offers solutions to dealers in the agriculture, construction, truck, and trailer markets. The IronConnect platform allows every dealer in North America a place to sell, source, or trade equipment on a private wholesale marketplace. In addition to our wholesale marketplace, we also offer IronAdvisor, an equipment evaluation tool that gives real time insights on market transactions/pricing. Our portfolio of products gives equipment dealers the tools they need to better manage and move their inventory.

Dealer Spike is focused on helping dealers in multiple industries increase sales, and service profitability, though distinctive web solutions and powerful digital marketing tools. Dealer Spike is a brand of LeadVenture, the market-leading SaaS provider of digital dealer solutions across 10 industry verticals, including powersports, marine, recreational vehicle, pre-owned auto, agriculture and more. Serving more than 50,000 dealer rooftops worldwide, LeadVenture provides dealers with dealer management systems, digital retailing, digital marketing, e-catalog solutions, online storefronts, and numerous layered apps such as inventory management, lead management, email marketing, e-commerce and many more.

To learn more about IronConnect, contact Troy Terwillinger, Dir. of Sales, 402-416-3140, [email protected] , or visit www.IronConnect.com

To learn more about Dealer Spike, contact Tom McHugh, Sr. Sales Manager, 800-288-5917, [email protected], or visit www.DealerSpike.com.

SOURCE LeadVenture