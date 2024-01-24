Dealer Spike and Sheffield Financial Partner to Elevate Digital Retailing

Seamless integration of Sheffield's new Prequalification Process and Competitive Retail Financing Programs into Dealer Spike's digital retailing solution, Payment Genie

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Spike, a leading provider of digital solutions for the powersports, marine, trailer and outdoor power equipment industries, and Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank "Sheffield Financial", a trusted provider of retail financing solutions for more than 30 years, are excited to announce their strategic partnership to elevate the digital retail experience for dealerships and consumers.

The seamless integration of Sheffield's competitive interest rates, Pre-Qualification Process and online credit application into Dealer Spike's digital retailing solution, Payment Genie, will allow consumers to determine estimated monthly payments, and even apply for financing on a specific vehicle or equipment, at up to 5,000 eligible dealer websites across the United States.

In today's digital age, consumers expect elevated personalized experiences and to perform most of the buying process online. Given the ever-growing demand, Dealer Spike and Sheffield Financial are joining forces to offer an industry leading digital retail solution, Payment Genie, which incorporates the following:

Competitive Interest Rates: Sheffield is an industry leader in providing flexible retail financing solutions with competitive interest rates which will be integrated in Payment Genie for users to calculate estimated monthly payments.

Sheffield is an industry leader in providing flexible retail financing solutions with competitive interest rates which will be integrated in Payment Genie for users to calculate estimated monthly payments. Sheffield Prequalification Process Integration: Applicants will be able to take the next step to determine which rates they qualify for with the seamless integration of Sheffield's Prequalification Process into the Payment Genie digital retail experience.

Applicants will be able to take the next step to determine which rates they qualify for with the seamless integration of Sheffield's Prequalification Process into the Payment Genie digital retail experience. Sheffield Application Integration: Applicants who are ready to purchase will be able to apply for financing with Sheffield Financial using the Payment Genie experience on the dealer website enabling them to save time at the dealership.

Value to Dealers:

Opportunity for Increased Sales: Data clearly shows that customers more likely to return to a dealership that offers a digital retailing solution, leading to more sales opportunities for those dealers. An integrated website allows applicants to estimate monthly payments and quickly access Sheffield Financial's Prequalification Process with no impact to an applicant's credit. Dealers will save time and resources with the ability to identify qualified buyers and accelerate the purchase process from online to in-store.

Data clearly shows that customers more likely to return to a dealership that offers a digital retailing solution, leading to more sales opportunities for those dealers. An integrated website allows applicants to estimate monthly payments and quickly access Sheffield Financial's Prequalification Process with no impact to an applicant's credit. Dealers will save time and resources with the ability to identify qualified buyers and accelerate the purchase process from online to in-store. Dynamic Lead Generation : Dealers will have immediate access to qualified leads which will allow them to provide their customers with a superior, frictionless, retail buying experience.

: Dealers will have immediate access to qualified leads which will allow them to provide their customers with a superior, frictionless, retail buying experience. Streamlined Sales Process: The integration between Payment Genie and dealers' lead management systems will streamline the sales process, reduce paperwork and administrative tasks for both customers and dealership staff. This optimization improves staff efficiency, allowing more focus on personalized customer service.

Commenting on the partnership, Jeff McKay, President of Sheffield Financial, said, "Our collaboration with Dealer Spike enables dealers to effortlessly incorporate Sheffield Financial's innovative prequalification technology into their own Dealer Spike website. This fully integrated financing solution empowers digital shoppers to see if they prequalify without any impact to their credit. Dealers will enjoy an integrated and efficient workflow, as Prequalified digital shoppers will be available in their Dealer Spike retailing portal."

Tim MacDonald, CEO of LeadVenture, parent company of Dealer Spike, added, "This new partnership will help our dealers accelerate their business and make the buying process even more frictionless for their consumers."

The partnership between Dealer Spike and Sheffield Financial is set to transform the way dealerships operate in the digital realm, ultimately benefiting both dealers and consumers alike. Stay tuned for further updates as this collaboration continues to unfold.

About Sheffield Financial:

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, is a leader in providing simple, easy and fast installment financing to the powersports, marine, compact tractor, outdoor power equipment, and trailer industries. Founded over 30 years ago, Sheffield Financial has grown into a powerhouse serving hundreds of leading brands and financing millions of customers across the USA. Backed by Truist Bank, one of the largest financial service holding companies in the USA, Sheffield Financial offers innovative financial options, friendly service and simple, easy and fast retail financing to help manufacturers and dealers drive more retail sales.

About Dealer Spike:

Dealer Spike is a leading provider of digital storefronts, digital marketing, and digital retailing solutions for the powersports, RV, marine, and agricultural industries. With a comprehensive suite of products and services, including website design, inventory management, and online advertising, Dealer Spike empowers dealerships to succeed in the digital age.

About LeadVenture:

LeadVenture is the market-leading SaaS provider of digital dealer solutions across multiple brands serving 10 industry verticals including powersports, marine, recreational vehicles, independent auto, agriculture and more. Serving more than 50,000 dealer rooftops worldwide, we provide dealers with dealer management systems, digital retailing, digital marketing, e-catalog solutions, online storefronts, and numerous layered apps such as inventory management, lead management, email marketing, e-commerce and many more.

