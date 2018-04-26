Dealer Teamwork Adds Alexandra Patty as Director of Marketing

Alexandra is honored to accept the position and adds, "I am beyond excited for the opportunity to join Dealer Teamwork. To be part of one of the fastest growing and innovative tech companies in the automotive space is an adventure. It is truly humbling to be amid so many talented team members. Not only does Dealer Teamwork have phenomenal technology, but the culture is one of the best I have ever experienced."

"As we continue to round out the team, this was one of the last critical positions needing to be filled." Said Gary Cootes, COO at Dealer Teamwork.

Alexandra is a Minnesota native and has extensive dealership experience from multiple stores. In addition to 12 years of advertising sales experience across automotive and retail verticals, Alexandra was most recently the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Lupient Automotive Group from 2013-2018 (an 8-rooftop dealer group with locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin) and graduated from the NADA Academy in 2016. She was also voted chairperson of her Digital 20 Group, which she was a member for four years. With experience on both the vendor and the dealership side, she brings a holistic approach to reaching modern customers and meeting their needs. Alex is very eager to market Dealer Teamwork to the dealership world stating, "finally there is a digital solution worth believing in!"

Alex will further help Dealer Teamwork accelerate market penetration and brand awareness to establish Dealer Teamwork as one of the most revolutionary Digital Marketing Companies in the industry - as they partner with Dealerships, Large Dealer Groups and OEMs to grow and enhance their Loyal Customer Base!

About Dealer Teamwork:

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing SaaS Companies creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform. The Platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the FAQ.

