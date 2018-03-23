Dealer Teamwork Announces Partnership with AutoAlert

Combining AutoAlert's proprietary big data intelligence with Dealer Teamwork's patented MPOP™ creates a full-service digital marketing solution. This pushes the right message to the right customer at the right time, and also directs the customer to a landing page with dynamically created content. This ensures a seamless experience.

This partnership unites two industry veterans, Sean Stapleton, Dealer Teamwork's CEO and Co-Founder, and Mike Dullea, AutoAlert's CEO. The two were, respectively, the CEO and CSO of VinSolutions. Though the two companies are different, their missions are the same — a Best-In-Class automotive consumer experience.

"We are looking forward to completing the integration of AutoAlert's newest CXM platform and our MPOP™ platform," Stapleton said. "This partnership makes so much sense because both companies are focused on serving the modern customer's needs, and with this partnership we are stronger together."

"Our goal is to provide a personalized experience for automotive shoppers across every touchpoint throughout the shopping journey," Dullea said. "Dealer Teamwork, with its MPOP™ technology, is a natural fit in that mission — making this partnership a no brainer."

Dealerships are already on board with the partnership.

"We have been using both products for a while now and always thought the two would be the perfect marriage," said Rick Ricart, VP of Sales & Marketing of Ricart Automotive Group. "With AutoAlert we have some of the best insights into our customer base, and with Dealer Teamwork, we can now make that data actionable, personalized, and available to our online shoppers quicker than ever."

To find out more information about this ground-breaking partnership at the NADA Show, look for representatives from Dealer Teamwork and AutoAlert at Booth 3792C in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Dealer Teamwork

Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS Company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform. The Platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ.

For more information, contact James Klaus, Dealer Teamwork's VP of Sales, at james.klaus@dealerteamwork.com.

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data-mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin and improved customer relations.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12698987

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealer-teamwork-announces-partnership-with-autoalert-300618885.html

SOURCE Dealer Teamwork LLC

Related Links

http://www.dealerteamwork.com

