Dealer Teamwork Enhances the Industry Leading MPOP™ with Cruise Control Pro

Dealer Teamwork's core product, the MPOP™, allows dealers to automatically update their digital marketing channels in real-time with relevant vehicle and service offers. This may not seem like much to a non-dealer, but this is a HUGE benefit, as this seemingly simple task can take days or weeks.

Now take the MPOP™ Cruise Control feature. It automates inserting transactional data into the dealer's offers that are essential to providing a compelling experience to a car shopper (i.e. finance and APR offers). It also ensures that dealers will always have a minimum of one offer live on their website for each make and model in their lineup.

Cruise Control Pro further builds on this automation by allowing dealers to build fully compliant and dynamic offers with little manual effort. Items such as regular and zero down lease offers, manufacturer rebates and dealer rebates are now included as well. Nothing is overlooked, and everything is generated automatically, right down to the disclaimer.

Again, to a non-dealer, this may not seem like much. However, consider again the time savings and in turn costs savings this affords automotive dealers. Cruise Control Pro ensures that a dealer always has offers on all makes and models in their lineup on their website and in their digital advertising. This limits the manual effort and gives dealers peace of mind.

While Cruise Control Pro does not eliminate a dealer's need to manage their digital marketing, it significantly decreases the amount of time a dealer must invest. Also, with Cruise Control Pro, dealers can set their offers to generate based on their current go-to-market strategy. This allows them to move the vehicles they need to move much easier.

What does all this mean to the car shopper? It means, dealers who utilize the MPOP™ and Cruise Control Pro to market their inventory and services will provide customers with a more relevant, accurate and timely shopping experience online and in-store.

Dealer Teamwork, headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, is a fast-growing SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization and Optimization Platform. For more information, please visit www.dealerteamwork.com or Dealer Teamwork FAQ.

