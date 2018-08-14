Dealer Teamwork Selected to Speak at 2018 Google Partners Growth Summit at Torrey Pines

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Teamwork is thrilled to announce, CEO and Co-founder, Sean Stapleton will be speaking at the 2018 Google Partners Growth Summit at Torrey Pines in San Diego, CA. A select few members of the executive team at Dealer Teamwork will be in attendance to listen to Sean speak on a panel with Google and other partners. After attending Google's Growth Summit in 2017, Dealer Teamwork is honored to be invited back and speaking, this time.

"It's funny, when we went in 2017, we were the wide-eyed new kids," said Dealer Teamwork GM, Katie Donovan. "I remember someone from our executive team telling me we would be invited back to speak the next year, which I laughed off because it was such a lofty goal. We kept that goal through the year and we are now super excited to be given the opportunity to fulfill that goal!"

CEO, Sean Stapleton is equally thrilled. "This is the most excited I have been to speak at any digital marketing event, EVER. It's Google, for goodness sake! When they take notice to Dealer Teamwork among hundreds of other companies in this industry, it makes me extremely proud of our team and where we came from."

The purpose of the Growth Summit is to give Google Partners a chance to connect with senior leadership at Google to learn how Google can help enhance their products and services, learn best practices and hear from experts from a variety of industries and collaborate with other partners in hands-on sessions.

Dealer Teamwork has been extremely fortunate to have had the continuing opportunity to collaborate with Google as a Premier Partner to accelerate growth and improve products and services for Dealer Teamwork customers.

"We are honored that Google has selected Dealer Teamwork to join an exclusive panel to share our experiences and recommendations for success," said Christian Miller, CSO at Dealer Teamwork. "Google is a tremendous partner of ours and we look forward to sharing our insights on we built such a successful partnership with Google."

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing S.a.a.S. companies creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization & Optimization Platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.

