Dealer Trade Network's CEO Discusses the Importance of New Car Inventory Optimization on The Future of Automotive

News provided by

Dealer Trade Network

13 Sep, 2023, 13:32 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network, the inventory optimization solution for new car dealerships, was featured on the latest edition of Automotive Ventures' Future of Automotive segment on CBT News.

The Future of Automotive, hosted by Steve Greenfield, looks at emerging automotive industry trends and insights. The most recent episode features Dealer Trade Network CEO, Christian Miller, who discusses how dealers should be looking at optimizing their new car inventory, the consultative approach the company uses to predict, prescribe, and execute dealer trades across the new car landscape.

"We know that new car dealers need a way to both supplement and offload their inventory to meet financial objectives, because the allocation process is not efficient," said Miller. "We help dealerships match their inventory with retail demand to optimize both front and back-end profitability."

The cost structure at new car dealerships has changed dramatically this year due to inflation and rising interest rates. Now more than ever, franchise dealerships need a way to reduce floorplan expenses and increase allocation based on local market demands. Dealer Trade Network has been serving in a consultative role to thousands of new car dealers across multiple OEMs for the past 20 years.

To listen to the full Future of Automotive interview segment, visit CBT News.

ABOUT DEALER TRADE NETWORK 

With a combination of proprietary software, trusted industry relationships, and deep market expertise, Dealer Trade Network manages the end-to-end trade and fulfillment process that moves new vehicles between franchise dealerships so that dealers can match their floor plans with local market demands. The company moves over 1,000 new vehicles each month across its network of 4,000+ franchise auto dealers. For more information, visit dealertradenetwork.com.

SOURCE Dealer Trade Network

