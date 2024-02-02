Dealer World and Dealer Funnel Announce Integration that taps Urban Science's Extraordinary Industry Sales Data to Enhance Marketing Decision-Making

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer World and Dealer Funnel are excited to announce an integration with Urban Science, a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm. This collaborative effort is set to transform marketing and communication strategies by leveraging Urban Science's industry sales data, which is updated daily, to make informed, decisive marketing decisions.

The collaboration leverages Urban Science's data to unlock insights that were previously unseen, informing a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities to win in the automotive market landscape. Dealer World and Dealer Funnel will integrate this valuable data into their platforms, enabling dealerships to make more efficient and precise marketing decisions and achieve superior outcomes.

In a related capacity, Urban Science supports dealers from the operations side with the company's industry first SalesAlert™ solution, which connects directly to dealership CRMs and proactively notifies dealers when a sale is lost, empowering them to focus time and resources on prospects still in the market. As an additional point of collaboration, for dealers working with Dealer World and Dealer Funnel that are enrolled in SalesAlert™, Urban Science will also, with the dealer's consent, make this data available to Dealer World and Dealer Funnel, creating an unprecedented, privacy-compliant bridge between a dealership's operations and marketing efforts, and enabling new insights into customer journeys.

Key benefits of the integration:

1. Data-Driven Decision Making: By harnessing Urban Science's data, Dealer World and Dealer Funnel empower dealerships to make data-driven decisions, ensuring targeted and effective marketing campaigns.

2. Enhanced Market Insights: Access to Urban Science's comprehensive market insights enables dealers to stay ahead of trends, identify opportunities, and optimize marketing strategies for maximum impact.

3. Optimized Customer Engagement: With a deeper understanding of customer behavior and preferences, dealerships can tailor their marketing efforts to engage customers more effectively, resulting in increased satisfaction and loyalty.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dan Moore, President of Dealer World and Board Member of Dealer Funnel, stated, "This integration represents a significant milestone. By combining Urban Science's extraordinary data capabilities with the innovative solutions offered by Dealer World and Dealer Funnel, we aim to empower dealerships to navigate the dynamic automotive market with precision and effectiveness."

Dan Moore continued, expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing dealerships with cutting-edge tools for success. Urban Science's data will be instrumental in enhancing the value we offer to our clients, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive business certainty and competitiveness in even the most ambiguous market conditions."

Dan Moore concluded, "As we gather at the NADA Show, the automotive industry is evolving rapidly, and data-driven insights are crucial for staying ahead. Our collaboration with Urban Science is a strategic move to equip dealerships with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive landscape."

Rick Jones, Vice President AdTech at Urban Science said, "Our collaboration with Dealer World and Dealer Funnel revolutionizes how dealers access the unrivaled speed, depth and accuracy of our company's industry sales data. The seamless integration empowers dealers to elevate their marketing strategies across channels, providing unparalleled insights and access to drive short- and long-term success."

As Urban Science, Dealer World and Dealer Funnel unite forces heading into the NADA Show in Las Vegas, the automotive industry can anticipate a new era of precision, efficiency, and success in marketing and communication strategies.

About Dealer World:

Dealer World, headquartered in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, is a distinguished automotive advertising and performance agency with a track record of sustained growth. The agency's dual announcement reflects its commitment to enhancing its leadership team and services to better serve clients in the dynamic automotive industry.

About Dealer Funnel:

Dealer Funnel offers a state-of-the-art text message platform specifically designed for automotive dealerships to connect faster and more efficiently with leads. With a range of features including pre-built automated funnels, real-time notifications, AI-powered assistance, and more, Dealer Funnel stands at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sales industry.

About Urban Science:

Urban Science is a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm that serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, and the advertising technology companies that support them, around the world. Headquartered in Detroit and operating in 20 office locations globally, Urban Science taps the power of its science – and its unrivaled data, solution offerings and industry expertise – to create clarity for clients in even the most chaotic market conditions. Visit UrbanScience.com for more information about how Urban Science helps automotive manufacturers and dealers gain competitive edges by taking the guesswork out of critical business decisions, and in turn drives improved efficiency and profitability industrywide.

