DealerBuilt Introduces the ceDMS

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerBuilt, a leading provider of automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS), introduces a new platform for their flagship LightYear DMS, evolving the DMS into a ceDMS. DealerBuilt's new Consumer Experience Platform bridges the gap between the importance of a best-in-breed dealer operating system with a best-in-class Consumer Experience solution.

"Today's consumer demands that dealers pay attention to their total experience in a manner in which they have become accustomed to in today's rapidly evolving world of technology," stated Mike Trasatti, CEO of DealerBuilt. Trasatti continued to elaborate, "They want a single point of entry for all their Dealership needs. DealerBuilt is committed to ensuring that the ceDMS delivers on those expectations by being the centralized end to end solution that extends into the consumer experience solution of tomorrow."

DealerBuilt has partnered with UpdatePromise, the leader in bringing to market emerging consumer experience technologies that leverages today's leading communication media.

This platform will include several components such as offering promotions, scheduling appointments, self-check-in kiosk, service lane tablet check-in, video and photo repair recommendations, multi-point inspection results, online reviews integrated with social media and even payment processing, all from a single unified system of record. The consumer will have on-demand access to all this information from UpdatePromise's consumer-based portal coined "Glovebox."

UpdatePromise's CEO, Curtis Nixon, discussed the value of his company's relationship with DealerBuilt, "The Consumer Experience side of the Auto Dealership world is fragmented and costly for Dealerships across the country. DealerBuilt is taking a huge step forward in eliminating that fragmentation by providing a seamless solution for their clients, and an unparalleled Consumer Experience for consumers. We couldn't be happier that DealerBuilt selected UpdatePromise as their partner of choice for this important milestone."

DealerBuilt will begin offering the new LightYear ceDMS Nov. 1, 2018 as part of its bundled offering for all new clients and will offer a conversion to the bundle for all existing and renewing clients.

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a provider of LightYear Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA with branch offices throughout the country, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, please call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com.



About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading technology provider for communication solutions to automotive insurers, repairers, and dealerships throughout North America. Founded in 2009, the UpdatePromise flagship automated messaging system has impacted thousands of businesses and their consumers, delivering unparalleled experiences accumulated through over 200 million text messages throughout the United States. For more information, visit updatepromise.com.

Related Links

DealerBuilt

UpdatePromise

SOURCE DealerBuilt

Related Links

https://dealerbuilt.com

