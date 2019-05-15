Dealer.com and AudioEye Team up to Celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, the premier digital marketing solution and partner for auto dealerships, today announced it has teamed up with AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), to create Empathy Day 2019. AudioEye is a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities.

Empathy Day, which coincides with Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on May 16, will provide an opportunity for Dealer.com employees to learn about digital accessibility issues and better understand the barriers to web access experienced by those who have disabilities. It is estimated that 15-percent of the world's population has some form of a disability. If a website is not coded with individuals with disabilities in mind, many are unable to fully engage with digital content or, worse, left behind entirely.

"At Dealer.com, we believe in equal access for all, and that includes barrier-free digital access to individuals of every ability," said Bob George, associate vice president Products for Dealer.com. "Through Empathy Day exercises, we believe our employees will walk away with a greater, more empathetic understanding of what it's like for all consumers to navigate the online experience and feel empowered to improve the lives of all end-users, regardless of their individual abilities."

In addition to presenting a broad overview of how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has and continues to reshape our world for the benefit of all, Empathy Day will help expand awareness to many important and timely topics and will include breakout sessions detailing the key ways designers and content creators can help ensure an optimal and inclusive digital experience for their diverse user base, as well as various exercises that help promote a variety of disability perspectives and simulations.

"It's incredibly exciting when a company like Cox Automotive and Dealer.com step up in a big way to elevate the conversation about the importance of digital inclusion for all," added Sean Bradley, AudioEye president, co-founder, chief strategy officer. "Unimpeded equal access is foundational to our mission here at AudioEye; it's why we started the company and why we challenge ourselves every day to find solutions that ensure barrier-free digital access. We are honored to participate in Empathy Day, and our hope is that this very important conversation continues even beyond May 16."

In February, Dealer.com announced its partnership with AudioEye. With this partnership, Dealer.com websites will now have the option to include the AudioEye Ally Managed Service Solution, a technology solution that identifies and resolves issues of digital accessibility, to ensure all site visitors experience barrier-free access with an optimal user experience.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

