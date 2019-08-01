Dealer.com Improves Car-Buying Experience for Customers Through Premier Digital Storefront Solution

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, the premier digital marketing solution and partner for auto dealerships, understands the consumer's car buying process has changed dramatically as technology disrupts the industry. As such, Dealer.com recently launched its new premier digital storefront solution designed for dealers to engage customers in the fastest and most effective manner possible. The solution increases transparency and improves trust between the dealer and customer to ultimately drive engagement, deliver stronger leads and increase sales.

"We understand what motivates customers and how they connect with dealers," said Wayne Pastore, general manager of Dealer.com. "The way to bolster dealer-customer relationships is to establish strong points of interaction between dealers and consumers through an unrivaled combination of data, integration and human-centric insights."

To accomplish this, Dealer.com continues to create the most progressive and complete digital storefront, including redesigning their Vehicle Detail Pages (VDPs) and innovating their website platform offerings based on the 1.8 billion online interactions conducted between dealers and their clients.

Dealer.com is making significant investments in new technology, innovations for dealers and the market as a whole. When researching VDP activity, Dealer.com found shoppers were most engaged by vehicle photos, prioritized high-level inventory details and requested clear options and packages display. They also sought increased digital retailing options.

The new VDPs now incorporate:

360-degree vehicle images on inventory pages for consumers through partnership with Homenet.

Key vehicle information for consumers, including easily visible detailed inventory specifications, options and packages and vehicle reviews.

Increased ability for consumers to click through to digital retailing options that include payment calculation, trade-in details and financial applications.

Added text to phone functionality so shoppers can send listings directly from desktop to their mobile devices.

In addition to all-new responsive VDPs, Dealer.com launched new website capabilities through an all-new codebase that makes it easier for dealers to implement changes. The new platform also automates personalized vehicle inventory recommendations and specials based on customer preference data from partners Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

As a result of these customer-centric innovations, the new digital storefront has been well-received by dealers and earned Dealer.com several awards in the past year, including two consecutive Automotive Website Awards, the Highest Rated SEO Provider and Driving Sales Dealers' Choice Award for Top Rated Website Provider.

Dealer.com's new digital storefront leverages superior content, digital tools and professional services to solve the problems and challenges dealers and their customers face now and in the future.

To learn more about the driving force of the revamped digital storefront solution from Dealer.com, visit https://drivingforcedealer.com.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

