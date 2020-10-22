Dealer.com Launches New Advertising Product to Help Dealers Reach In-Market Shoppers Across Connected TV and Over-The-Top Video Channels

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video consumption is at record levels, but reaching the right shopper is no longer as simple as securing a cable TV spot. As consumers tune-out of traditional TV and diversify where they watch, advertisers need the ability to precisely target in-market shoppers wherever they consume digital content. To give clients the access they need, Dealer.com announces Connected Video, a solution that uses advanced targeting and Cox Automotive data to reach in-market shoppers watching connected television or over-the-top content providers across any device or network. Leveraging these high-impact content providers with first-party audience intelligence only available through Cox Automotive, Dealer.com's holistic advertising portfolio delivers optimal relevance along with transparent reporting across all devices and platforms.

Video is reshaping the car buying journey —13 billion videos are viewed each day on Facebook and YouTube combined.1 These proven channels only encompass part of video consumption. Dealer.com's latest capabilities go beyond Facebook and YouTube, allowing dealers to efficiently target consumers consuming content on Connected TVs—those that are connected to the internet via SmartTVs or through devices like Roku or Apple TV—and over-the-top (OTT) content providers.

With its unique targeting and reporting advantages, Connected TV access complements current TV budgets, given the migration away from cable by consumers called "cord-cutting." Seventy-four percent of 18-34-year-olds have never subscribed to cable, already cut the cord or are planning to.2

"It's not just about being on the right video platform, it's about targeting the shopper, not the device," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "Our audience-first approach delivers high-quality scalable video content to an audience that is up to five-times more likely to purchase. This turns views into sales opportunities regardless of where they are browsing—multi-channel capabilities are a significant competitive advantage."

Major benefits of Dealer.com's holistic advertising portfolio includes:

Smarter investments across every platform. Capture existing demand and drive new interest in inventory and services.

Capture existing demand and drive new interest in inventory and services. Access to the most relevant shoppers. Campaigns leverage Cox Automotive business intelligence, targeting shoppers who have researched similar vehicles on Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

Campaigns leverage Cox Automotive business intelligence, targeting shoppers who have researched similar vehicles on and Autotrader. A portfolio that adjusts to your changing needs. Backed by digital marketing expertise and the proprietary Compass Advertising Intelligence engine, build an advertising portfolio that can pivot when necessary and focus on the set strategy.

Backed by digital marketing expertise and the proprietary Compass Advertising Intelligence engine, build an advertising portfolio that can pivot when necessary and focus on the set strategy. Fraud protection. Industry-exclusive partnerships with White Ops and the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) monitor and protect digital advertising investment from bots, artificial traffic, and ad fraud.

"We currently have a very successful and highly recognizable traditional video strategy in place across the six states of New England, going on five decades now," said Guy Mitrano, director, Digital Operations, Subaru of New England. "Via our partnership with Dealer.com, we can now elevate that strategy through their expansive video ecosystem and exclusive data integrations. This allows us to continue to take our consistent marketing messaging to digitally target local New England shoppers we know have a propensity to purchase a new vehicle to be sure it's a Subaru at one of the sixty-four retailer locations."

To learn more, visit https://www.dealer.com/products/advertising/video/#connectedvideo.

About Dealer.com

Backed by unmatched expertise and unrivaled consumer behavior data, Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement, delivering over 43M unique visitors monthly across 15,000 plus Dealer.com websites. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

1 Facebook statistics 2019, YouTube Statistics 2019

2 The Trade Desk 2020 TV Consumption Survey

