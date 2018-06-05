Dealer.com Named Bing Growth Hacker of the Year

Leveraging its powerful advertising platform, built for scalability, Dealer.com included Bing in the media plan for one of its largest OEM partners. As a result, Dealer.com helped bring thousands of new advertisers to the Bing search network and utilized its adverting solution's technological advances to ensure its clients were positioned for optimal success. This campaign effectively helped dealers across the country expand their reach through the exclusive audience they can reach through Bing's search network.

"Innovation, partnership, and positively influencing the automotive car searching and buying landscape have been the core of Dealer.com's culture for twenty years," Chris Smith, associate vice president of Enterprise Media Sales for Dealer.com. "This award is a credit to the work of our engineers and digital strategists working closely with Bing to provide effective advertising solutions for our clients."

In 2017, Dealer.com also implemented organization-wide business rules to include Bing as part of the recommended media plan for new advertising client launches. These new business rules, which included Dealer.com's successful OEM initiative, helped increase the number of active Bing advertisers 132 percent over the previous year.

"We are pleased to recognize Dealer.com as the Bing Growth Hacker of the Year," said Steve Sirich, general manager of Bing Ads. "Our partnership has allowed Bing to build lasting relationships with Dealer.com's OEM partners, providing a unique opportunity to utilize Bing's network to reach car buyers."

Dealer.com joined Bing Ads' Elite SMB Partner Program in 2015, was recognized with Elite status by Microsoft in 2016, and awarded with the 2017 Global Channel Partner of the Year North America Award by Microsoft at its inaugural Global Bing Partner Awards ceremony.

Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

