Dealer.com Selected for Hyundai Dealer Website Certification Program

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, a Cox Automotive brand, today announced it has been selected in Hyundai's Dealer Website Certification Program as a website and digital advertising provider, continuing a long-standing partnership rooted in driving the success of Hyundai dealers. Through the certification program, Dealer.com will remain an endorsed website provider for more than 600 Hyundai dealers in North America. The partnership extension follows Dealer.com's recent redesign of its digital storefront, which empowers dealers to create a faster path to customer engagement by delivering more personalized experiences for consumers.

"Dealer.com looks forward to continuing our successful relationship with Hyundai and supplying their dealers with premiere automotive industry technologies and services," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "Our digital solutions offer groundbreaking mobile and desktop flexibility, comprehensive inventory merchandising, personalized shopper experiences, and unmatched connectivity with Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and other Cox Automotive solutions."

Dealer.com's award-winning platform provides:

Data-driven website design and a superior user experience, fueled by industry-leading, automotive-centric back end dealer configuration tools.

Performance analytics that measure quality scoring, benchmarking and sales to ensure dealers understand what is driving the most results for their business.

Automated creation of personalized website content and offers powered by Cox Automotive consumer data, such as relevant inventory recommendations and dynamic content targeting, resulting in a 2-2.5 times higher click-through rate and 12 percent lift on inventory leads 1 .

. Market-leading digital retailing experience, which produces engaging experiences that keep shoppers on site longer and is three times more likely to result in lead form submission2. Leads created from digital retailing experiences close more often and at a higher profit than average internet leads3.

In recent months, Dealer.com's new digital solutions have been recognized throughout the automotive industry, earning Dealer.com several awards, including two consecutive Automotive Website Awards, the Highest Rated SEO Provider, and Driving Sales Dealers' Choice Award for Top Rated Website Provider.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

