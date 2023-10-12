DealerDoc Reports Unprecedented Growth Amid Out-of-State Titling Surge

*Captures the market with unique solutions as interest rates mirror 2008 levels.*

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As the automotive industry witnesses a sharp pivot in purchasing patterns, DealerDoc is poised at the forefront of this transformation. With interest rates reminiscent of 2008, consumers are venturing across state lines seeking advantageous deals. As inventory levels swell nationwide, the industry is gearing up for a buyer-centric market, spotlighting the urgency for seamless out-of-state titling.

DealerDoc - Out-of-state titling made easy.

Ken Roberts, CEO and Founder of DealerDoc, remarked, "The automotive landscape is evolving rapidly. Recognizing the complexities of out-of-state titling — from varying fees and regulations to potential penalties — DealerDoc has surged ahead, ensuring dealerships can transact profitably and efficiently. Our 24-hour DMV turnaround and guaranteed fees and taxes underline our commitment to unparalleled service."

With the introduction of guaranteed fees and taxes, DealerDoc has pioneered a system where dealers can confidently finalize deals without the apprehension of misquoting. The result? Enhanced customer satisfaction and expedited deal completion.

Reflecting on the company's monumental growth, Roberts added, "Our focus remains on streamlining processes for optimal efficiency. As the trusted titling partner for some of the industry's largest dealer groups, we understand the weight of our responsibility. Their reputation, and ours, hinges on consistent, impeccable service across all 50 states."

In its continuous endeavor to elevate service standards, DealerDoc proudly introduces the "White Glove" concierge service. Recognizing the myriad regulations across states, this service alleviates the dealership from prolonged back-and-forths, directly assisting customers in facilitating requisite paperwork.

Prioritizing data security, DealerDoc has robustly invested in compliance with the FTC Safeguard rules. Initiatives span across enhanced physical security, comprehensive employee training, and refined development processes. With rigorous controls in place, only select personnel access customer files, while stringent audit trails uphold the sanctity of each transaction.

**DealerDoc's Premier Services Include:**

24-hour DMV turnaround

User-friendly web platform

Guaranteed Fees and Taxes across all 50 states

"White Glove" Concierge service

Advanced FTC Safeguard compliance for unmatched data security

**About DealerDoc:**

Reimagining out-of-state titling, DealerDoc presents an integrated solution for dealerships. Its intuitive platform offers a consolidated view of essential tools, making interstate transactions effortless. Choose DealerDoc for a seamless, efficient, and secure titling experience.

**Contact:**

Phone/Text: (972) 480-6338

Email: [email protected]

Website: [www.dealerdoc.com](http://www.dealerdoc.com)

