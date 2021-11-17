DealerMax Announces Expansion to New Tier of Dealer-Centric Advisory Services

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerMax announced today an unprecedented expansion with the launch of DealerMax Advisory Services. Through a strategic partnership with Audientis, dealers now have access to three new suites of services and a new layer of expert financial analysis for achieving business objectives and reaching personal goals.

By connecting the F&I profitability with expert M&A strategy, dealers transform typical increases of $500 to $2500 per copy into millions more in their business valuation. This holistic perspective increases the bottom-line today while preparing dealers for exit or expansion.

- "CFO on the Go/CFO Outsource" – Serving dealers needing integrated support for strategic debt (sourcing, competitive rates, and market terms), vendor consolidation and price reductions, risk management (premium reduction, risk financing, eliminating coverage exclusions, and achieving long-term financial goals with F&I profit opportunities via Reinsurance, Retros, and DOWCs without the cost of a full time CFO.



- "M&A Services (Dealer Buy/Sell Advisory)" – Serving dealers looking for expansion/exit strategy planning services, including expert valuation, negotiation, pricing, and structuring as well as planning for estate and succession.



- "Family Office" – Serving dealers looking to protect their assets, wealth, and legacy, as well as tax minimization and business risk management.

With these dealer-centric services integrated into the agent relationship, the power of F&I profit is full-realized in the context of valuation.

"If dealers increase their F&I profits just $300 per unit retailed, assuming the F&I manager takes 15%, and a selling dealer's exit multiple is 4-7, the dealer could see $2,893,485 in Blue Sky value on exit. We have done the math and it's incredible.

The best part is DealerMax client's PVR increases range from $500 to $2500 per copy.

F&I yields real wealth when managed properly." – Jim Maxim Jr., President of DealerMax

In this moment of industry change, DealerMax Advisory Service's new tier of solutions drives the critical profitability dealers require to make more, keep more, and manage less.

"This historic window of time has created opportunities for dealers who know how to see them and who are prepared to act. There has never been a more important moment to prepare for the next phase of life and business. In one call, dealers explore every option, guided by experts." – Scott Naugle, CEO/Founder of Dealer Zeus

