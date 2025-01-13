DealerOn and Lyteflo partner to electrify EV merchandising on dealer websites

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn Inc. a leader in automotive tier 3 marketing technology solutions, is joining forces with Lyteflo to elevate EV merchandising for car dealerships. This dynamic partnership puts Lyteflo's innovative EV merchandising tools in the hands of dealers nationwide, revolutionizing the EV shopping experience on DealerOn websites and in the showroom.

When added to a dealer's website Lyteflo's tools transform how dealerships connect with buyers by addressing key questions and highlighting benefits to EV ownership – boosting EV lead conversion and helping dealerships sell EVs faster. With this powerful integration, dealers will be enabled to support their shoppers with important EV-centric features including:

Ownership Cost Comparisons : Spotlight EV vs. ICE vehicle savings at the VIN-level including fuel and maintenance savings to support research and highlight true EV affordability.

: Spotlight EV vs. ICE vehicle savings at the VIN-level including fuel and maintenance savings to support research and highlight true EV affordability. Highlighted Incentives : Unlock EV purchase incentives including federal, state and local tax savings, automated for easy integration.

: Unlock EV purchase incentives including federal, state and local tax savings, automated for easy integration. VDP Data Enhancements : Elevate vehicle listings with rich EV-specific metrics like charge times, battery warranties and connector types.

: Elevate vehicle listings with rich EV-specific metrics like charge times, battery warranties and connector types. Expanded Range Awareness : Coming soon, interactive charging maps and personalized range tools will help ease consumer range anxiety.

: Coming soon, interactive charging maps and personalized range tools will help ease consumer range anxiety. Integrated Reporting : Lyteflo reporting automatically syncs with DealerOn dashboards.

: Lyteflo reporting automatically syncs with DealerOn dashboards. Battery Health Reports: Coming soon, real-time battery insights will instill buyer confidence in the vehicles they are looking to purchase.

"We are thrilled to partner with DealerOn to deliver the best EV experience in automotive retail," said Ryan Osten, Co-Founder and CEO of Lyteflo. "EVs are fundamentally different than ICE vehicles and require new strategies to effectively sell them. Together with DealerOn, we are equipping dealers with the tools they need to increase EV sales velocity and thrive in the electric era."

Lyteflo's tools will integrate seamlessly into DealerOn's Vehicle Detail Pages to increase engagement and EV lead conversion on DealerOn websites. Lyteflo's tools support both EVs and Plug-in Hybrids on DealerOn websites.

"The automotive retail market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with new technologies like EVs and Plug-in Hybrids making up a growing share of the market" said DealerOn CEO Ali Amirrezvani. "By partnering with Lyteflo, we are enabling our dealers with important EV data and merchandising tools to educate consumers and accelerate EV sales for our dealers."

About Lyteflo

Lyteflo provides a one-stop shop for EV solutions, enabling dealerships with the data and tools they need to sell EVs faster. Lyteflo's EV Revenue Platform integrates seamlessly with dealership websites and in-store processes to help dealerships accelerate EV sales and win the future of automotive retail.

For more information, visit www.lyteflo.com.

About DealerOn Inc.

DealerOn Inc. delivers premier dealership websites and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions for over 6000 automotive dealerships in North America, empowering them to drive success and exceed market demands through innovation. Learn more at www.dealeron.com

