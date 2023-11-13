DealerOn announces acquisition of fusionZONE Automotive.

News provided by

DealerOn Inc

13 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of websites and marketing technology for automotive dealerships, has finalized the acquisition of fusionZONE Automotive. This acquisition accelerates DealerOn's growth and supplements its robust platform and technology services, with fusionZONE's offerings.

Ali Amirrezvani, CEO of DealerOn, articulates the significance: "This acquisition represents a significant step in DealerOn's growth trajectory, and we're excited to welcome fusionZONE Automotive's customers and employees to the DealerOn family."

With the combined strengths of both companies, DealerOn is set to deliver enhanced value to automotive dealers, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in a competitive marketplace.

fusionZONE's CEO, Ed Barton, states: "We're confident that fusionZONE's clients will greatly benefit from the expanded resources and innovative technology that DealerOn is known for. It's a win for everyone involved."

TD Cowen served as the exclusive financial advisor to fusionZONE.

About DealerOn

DealerOn is a premier provider of automotive marketing technology, supporting over 5,000 dealerships across the US, Mexico, and South America from its headquarters in Rockville, MD. DealerOn is dedicated to delivering exceptional digital marketing performance to its clients. Discover more at www.dealeron.com 

For further information regarding the acquisition, please contact [email protected].

DealerOn, Inc.
7361 Calhoun Place, Suite 250, Derwood, MD 20855
press@dealeron.com

SOURCE DealerOn Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.