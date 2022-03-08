DealerPeak Examines Top Converting Lead Sources and Partners in New Peak Insight Report

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPeak, the only CRM dedicated to making the industry regain their love of selling cars, announced today the launch of their Peak Insight Report. The quarterly report aims to reveal the top converting lead sources and partners as detailed through DealerPeak's proprietary backend data.

DealerPeak analyzed the CRM transactions running through their system in 2021 and reveals best converting website providers, digital retailing platforms, and even the manufacturers who best converted leads to sales this last year.

Some of the insights contained within the report include:

Top lead sources between showroom, phone, internet and third party

Best digital retailing partners based on conversions

Leading website providers based on lead conversion

Best converting manufacturers

"We grabbed a sample of over 900,000 leads that flowed through DealerPeak in 2021, and we wanted to use that data to answer some of the biggest questions in automotive retail. The data-driven dealership wins, and we felt that regularly reported lead and conversion trends would be helpful for dealers around the country," said Matt Moore, CEO of DealerPeak. "In the future we will be running the insights report on a quarterly basis and will be expanding the data and trends we are seeing across our data set with the industry."

DealerPeak's best-in-class, enterprise-wide solutions automate the hard work of relationship building through real-time updates, customized workflows, desking solutions, and more. The aim is to bring joy back into the process, while helping each dealership contribute to a healthy bottom line.

If you'd like to read the Peak Insight Report for 2021, as well as register for future reports, please visit: https://www.dealerpeak.com/peak-insights-report/.

About DealerPeak:

DealerPeak's mission is to help our industry regain our love of selling cars, both for the dealers who sell vehicles and the customers who buy them. We help dealerships use all of the information at their disposal to capture the magic that exists when a customer finds just the right vehicle for their needs. Our best-in-class solutions automate the hard work of relationship building through real-time updates, customized workflows, desking solutions, and more. Our aim is to bring joy back into the process, while helping you contribute to a healthy bottom line. Visit DealerPeak today at www.dealerpeak.com.

