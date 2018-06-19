DealerPeak Integrates DriveItNow's Shop-by-Payment Tool to Help Independent Dealers Compete in the Digital Marketplace

"Independent dealers are playing catch-up with regard to digital marketing and retailing," DriveItNow president Tarry Shebesta said. "Franchise dealers have been using digital services like DriveItNow and DealerPeak with great success for many years. Now, through our partnership, DriveItNow and DealerPeak can offer Independents an affordable service tailor-made for them that helps them compete head-to-head in the online automotive marketplace."

DriveItNow's Shop-by-Payment tool determines in real-time every combination of vehicle and finance program for which a car shopper qualifies based on a desired payment, personalized soft-pull credit bureau information, trade-in equity, bank finance programs and VIN-specific dealer inventory.

"DealerPeak recently launched CarDog Solutions, a cloud-based mobile-first technology solution," says Rick McLey, DealerPeak's Chief Product Officer. "We're including Websites, SEO, Inventory Pricing, Photo and Description Management, CRM, ILM, Automated Processes, Notifications, Desking, Evaluations, SMS, Telephony, Call Recording, and Reporting all in a single real-time management tool."

NIADA member Scott Shook with Shook Automotive says, "DriveItNow's Shop-by-Payment solution drives sales to our dealership like no other marketing tool we use."

About DriveItNow

DriveItNow's patent pending truPayments® technology offers proven car shopper engagement that generates more sales and profits for dealers. DriveItNow services are available to the automotive industry, including dealers, OEMs, lenders, website providers, and third-party retailers. More information is available at www.DriveItNow.com.

About DealerPeak

DealerPeak was founded in 1999 with the goal of providing Automotive Dealerships better technology solutions at lower costs while providing superior results. DealerPeak is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has hundreds of dealer clients throughout the United States. DealerPeak solutions include CRM, Websites, Chat, Desking, Digital Marketing, SEO and Transactional Websites that work seamlessly on a unified Web-based platform. This allows our dealers to reduce their number of vendors and drive their cost of doing business down.

