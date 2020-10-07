DealerPeak Launches iD Web Platform, Brings Cutting-Edge Development Tools to Auto Dealerships of All Sizes

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPeak, an industry leader in automotive dealership customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their new iD Websites platform. iD Websites (aka ID Web) represents the next generation of automotive website development and management, and brings cutting-edge tools and capabilities to dealerships of all sizes.

To promote the launch, ID Web is offering free previews of sample websites for dealerships who sign up now, with sample delivery taking place within 48 hours of the dealership's information reaching ID Web's development team.

Matt Moore, President of DealerPeak, said in a statement:

"We've created a platform that combines all the best features of modern websites - AI support, optimized voice-capable search, built-in automation and lead-generation functions - into a drag-and-drop, visual page builder with a toolkit that's powerful but easy enough for almost anyone to use.

"ID Web is built so that dealerships have a choice about just how much or how little they want to do themselves. If they're comfortable doing most of the work, they'll quickly get up to speed with the platforms management tool. Or, they can let our team of experts build their site and manage most of the day-to-day functions. ID Web has the power to create and manage high-performance, powerful automotive websites that drive sales, and making the platform fit the preferences of our dealers is our ultimate goal."

"We've just successfully launched CarDog, a mobile-centric CRM platform for small to mid-sized dealerships, and we've brought this mobile-centric, cross platform approach to ID Web. The past few years have seen a tremendous shift in consumer use from desktops to mobile devices, and our products have followed that shift. It's just one more way we're responding to what the industry wants and needs."

Automotive dealerships interested in a free preview of what their website home page could look like on the ID Web platform can go to https://www.idwebapp.com/ to register. Sample previews should be available within 48 hours of registration.

About DealerPeak

DealerPeak entered the automotive space in 1999 by creating a Lead Management system. Today, DealerPeak provides automotive dealership CRM and Digital Marketing solutions, customized for dealerships of all sizes. From a single-user, independently used car dealership to complex, enterprise-level dealer group with centralized lead management and marketing, DealerPeak prides itself on providing quality technology services and excellent customer support to its dealer partners.

