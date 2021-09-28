DealerPeak Partners With Dealer Wizard To Aid Inventory Shortage With To The Penny Lease Offers Across Multiple Dealer Locations

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPeak, the only CRM dedicated to making the industry regain their love of selling cars, announced today a partnership with Dealer Wizard that will help dealer groups share to the penny offers with customers to increase inventory and monthly service and sales revenue.

Using DealerPeak integrated with Dealer Wizard, dealer groups are now able to see across locations and create and distribute offers that are close or equal to the customer's current payment. In this way, the dealer can both increase their trade-in inventory at a time when it's sorely needed, as well as keep current customers coming back to the dealership while inventory levels stabilize.

"In today's difficult environment where inventory is scarce, trade-ins are gold. Through this partnership, our clients can take advantage of enterprise-level mining tools to not only find those valuable trade-ins, but then communicate an offer that would be difficult for the customer to refuse," said Rick McLey, Partner of DealerPeak. "The result is an uplift in both inventory on the lot and sales across stores, while creating repeat, lifetime customers."

A single sign on for both DealerPeak and Dealer Wizard means the two solutions can communicate with a button click. While DealerPeak can be used to see all customers who currently have equity in their vehicles across multiple locations, Dealer Wizard then takes that information and creates digital offers and direct mail pieces to market directly to the customer. Any information obtained from the marketing campaign is then pushed back into DealerPeak's CRM and logged for future reference.

"The DealerPeak and Dealer Wizard partnership brings together two sophisticated and proven retail software platforms, providing dealers with the ability to fully manage the customer life-cycle from one cohesive interface," said Todd Stewart, Senior Vice President of Marketing Services & Business Development, Dealer Wizard. "We view the current uncertainty in the automotive sector as an opportunity not to pull-in, but to go all-in by delivering a far greater impact for our clients through the strategic relationship."

Current users of DealerPeak's best-in-class CRM solution can select the Max package to realize the benefits of this new feature. For more information, please click here.

DealerPeak automates the hard work of relationship building through real-time updates, customized workflows, desking solutions, and more. The aim is to bring joy back into the process, while helping each dealership contribute to a healthy bottom line. Find out more at www.dealerpeak.com.

About DealerPeak:

DealerPeak's mission is to help our industry regain our love of selling cars, both for the dealers who sell vehicles and the customers who buy them. We help dealerships use all of the information at their disposal to capture the magic that exists when a customer finds just the right vehicle for their needs. Our best-in-class solutions automate the hard work of relationship building through real-time updates, customized workflows, desking solutions, and more. Our aim is to bring joy back into the process, while helping you contribute to a healthy bottom line. Visit DealerPeak today at www.dealerpeak.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE DealerPeak