DealerPolicy Appoints Automotive Industry Innovator Mike Burgiss to Chief Product Officer

COLCHESTER, Vt., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, LLC, a market-leader in the rapidly-growing Insurtech segment, has appointed Mike Burgiss as Chief Product Officer, a newly created position.

Burgiss brings more than two decades of product, innovation, and management experience across the automotive and technology industries, holding senior positions at Cox Automotive and Accenture. As vice president of Digital Retailing at Cox Automotive, Mike earned his role as a pioneer of digital retailing in the automotive retail industry and in doing so sparked the ongoing transformation of car buying and selling into an efficient, convenient, and digital experience.

DealerPolicy CEO, Travis Fitzgerald, commented: "Mike has a strong track record of successfully leading automotive industry change. His leadership at Cox Automotive was a key ingredient in the company's current leadership position in the automotive retail digital transformation. Mike will be a tremendous addition to our company, rounding out DealerPolicy's executive team and equipping us to scale the business and reach thousands of dealers and millions of consumers as we expand from the northeast to the mid-Atlantic and nationwide in 2019."

Burgiss commented on his appointment: "I am excited to join DealerPolicy to lead the continued innovation of this industry-first technology platform that partners with dealerships to connect consumers with licensed insurance agents during their car buying experience. Saving customers money and giving them more buying power in their vehicle purchase is a winning combination. DealerPolicy's platform is a complete solution delivered in a convenient and clear process at a time that consumers need it most."

Burgiss holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech.

DealerPolicy is a leader in the emerging Insurtech sector. With its seamless integration into the car buying process, the company's innovative solution enables car-buying customers the opportunity to purchase insurance by connecting them with licensed insurance agents while at the dealership or after they arrive home with their new car. The company delivers these benefits through an industry-first combination of partnerships with car dealers, a growing insurance carrier network, and access to licensed agents. DealerPolicy is currently operating in nine states with plans to operate nationwide by 2020. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.

