DealerPolicy Collaborates with JM&A Group and Darwin to Deliver Next Generation Finance and Insurance Solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a strategic alliance with JM&A Group, one of the largest independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products and dealer services in the industry, and an alliance with Darwin Automotive, a J.D. Power subsidiary and global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence. Together, the three companies will work to deliver the next generation of F&I solutions to dealers nationwide. Through these alliances, DealerPolicy will continue to deliver innovative insurance products that bring together automotive insurance and car buying, with many consumers seeing cost savings.

DealerPolicy's insurance platform for automotive retail affords dealers the ability to offer a more holistic car buying experience. Partnering with JM&A Group provides DealerPolicy with access to more than 3,800 dealers, further expanding its reach while incorporating personal insurance into JM&A Group's industry-leading process for presenting and selling service contracts and other vehicle protection products. To further enhance the retail experience for dealers and car buyers, the company has collaborated with Darwin Automotive to fully integrate FastPass™, DealerPolicy's proprietary insurance solution, into the leading dealer menu used to present F&I products to consumers.

"Our vision has long been to improve the car buying experience by seamlessly embedding the industry's only choice-based automotive insurance platform into the systems, processes and culture of automotive retail," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of DealerPolicy. "To be successful, we knew we had to work with other proven leaders in automotive finance and insurance such as JM&A Group and Darwin Automotive, to deliver the ultimate experience for dealers and consumers. We are honored to be the exclusive personal insurance partner for JM&A Group and to be fully integrated into the Darwin Menu, enabling a faster and superior process for everyone."

"With all of our product offerings through JM&A Group including Fidelity Warranty Services and Fidelity Insurance Agency, we want to maximize the value we bring to our dealer partners across the country," said Elliot Schor, Vice President of Sales Operations at JM&A Group. "We immediately recognized DealerPolicy as one of those opportunities that perfectly aligns with our value proposition. DealerPolicy is leading this new and exciting category and providing tangible value to both dealers and consumers alike."

"The real value that DealerPolicy brings to its dealer partners is their extensive knowledge of automotive retailing," said Michael Fader, Vice President at MileOne Autogroup. "Their ability to consistently convert insurance savings and customer buying power into incremental back-end profit has been a tremendous help to our business."

"Darwin Automotive is first and foremost an automotive technology company, and anything we can do to streamline a natural step in the process for dealers and customers is something we get really excited about," said Phil Battista, President of Dealer Technologies at J.D Power. "Seamlessly integrating DealerPolicy's choice-based insurance solution, FastPass™, into the F&I menu drives meaningful value for our collective dealers and customers. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration that will enable the future of how people buy cars and insurance."

With DealerPolicy's innovative technology solutions, personal insurance is available alongside traditional F&I products. On average, DealerPolicy Insurance customers, who report savings, save car buyers $64 per month on their automotive insurance, in addition to offering homeowner, renter, marine, RV, motorcycle, and powersports coverage.In turn, car buyers can utilize these savings to further protect their investment through other value-added vehicle protection products, thus increasing dealers' F&I gross profits by as much as 44%. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com .

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to DealerPolicy Insurance licensed agents, DealerPolicy is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. DealerPolicy Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com .

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, prepaid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. For more information about JM&A Group's products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com .

J.D. Power is a global leader in data and analytics, advisory services and consumer insights. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

