DealerPolicy Earns the 2019 Agent for the Future™ Award

WILLISTON, Vt., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy in Williston, Vermont, has won a 2019 Agent for the Future Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. The Agent for the Future Award recognizes independent agencies that are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers and driving the independent agent channel forward.

The Agent for the Future Award recognizes DealerPolicy for their commitment to innovation, growth and advancement.

"DealerPolicy is very pleased to be honored with the Agent for the Future Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. We are dedicated to best in class customer service and we're making revolutionary technology changes in the insurance space. We're excited that our focus on growth and change is being recognized," said Jeff Mongeon, President.

DealerPolicy's digital platform allows car buyers to view dozens of competing auto insurance quotes in seconds and immediately connect with a licensed agent during the car buying process. Given access to both a full view of the marketplace as well as independent insurance agents who can help customers find the best coverage for their needs, most car buyers save money – $60 a month on average. Many car buyers choose to upgrade their car or purchase warranty products with their savings.

Since its inception, DealerPolicy has experienced an extraordinary trajectory, growing the business more than 200% last year alone.

As a reward for winning, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are making a $5,000 donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on DealerPolicy's behalf.

About DealerPolicy

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. With its seamless integration into the car buying process, the company's innovative solution enables car-buying customers the opportunity to purchase insurance by connecting them with licensed insurance agents while at the dealership or after they arrive home with their new car. The company delivers these benefits through an exclusive combination of partnerships with premier automotive retailers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to licensed agents. DealerPolicy is currently operating in 13 states with plans to operate nationwide by 2020. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.

About Agent for the Future

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance believe in the enduring value of independent agents, and the Agent for the Future™ platform was born out of that belief. Agent for the Future exists to help independent insurance agents succeed and thrive now and into the future. On the Agent for the Future website, you'll find original research, actionable insights from insurance experts, and case studies highlighting the tactics winning agents are using to grow and thrive. For more information about Agent for the Future, visit www.AgentForTheFuture.com.

