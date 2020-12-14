DealerPolicy Insurance Earns Safeco Insurance 2020 Agent for the Future™ Honor

WILLISTON, Vt., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy Insurance Agency of Williston, VT is being recognized by Safeco Insurance for their exceptional care of their customers, the way in which they've used innovative technology to improve the insurance buying experience, and for their commitment to the communities they serve.

Safeco presented Jeff Mongeon, Chief Insurance Officer of DealerPolicy Insurance, with its 2020 Agent For The Future™ Award. The award recognizes independent insurance agencies who are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers and driving the independent agent channel forward.

"The Agent For The Future award recognizes agents who consistently deliver the highest quality of service to their customers," said Mr. Mongeon. "We are proud of how we've invested in proprietary technology to make it easier to deliver the best insurance products and great value to our customers. We truly value our relationship with Safeco and are humbled that they would honor us again with this recognition."

"There's a lot that differentiates DealerPolicy. The most obvious being the agency's unique distribution model and innovative approach to technology with their FastPass software," said Carl Canales, senior vice president and Northeast region field executive at Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. "But what really sets DealerPolicy apart is their focus on growth. They constantly find new ways to adapt and evolve, while keeping data at the center of decision-making. They have a strong command of their corporate values and are willing to reimagine the customer and employee experience to meet the demands of a changing world. Congratulations to the entire DealerPolicy team – the Agent for the Future title is well earned."

DealerPolicy Insurance grew by 234% in total written premium in 2020.

About DealerPolicy Insurance

An Independent Insurance Agency (IA) for over 35 years, Winooski Insurance, also doing business as DealerPolicy Insurance Agency, has been working diligently to build life-long relationships built on transparency, trust and integrity. DealerPolicy Insurance Agency helps their customers get the best coverage, makes sure their coverage grows with their assets over time, provides excellent service, saves customers hours of research, and more. DealerPolicy Insurance is driving the transformation of the industry through Ally-Assisted Distribution, Digital Marketplace innovations (FastPass), and 80 skilled agents licensed to sell in 48 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.DealerPolicyInsurance.com.

About Agent for the Future

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance believe in the enduring value of independent agents, and the Agent for the Future™ platform was born out of that belief. Agent for the Future™ exists to help independent insurance agents succeed and thrive now and into the future. On the Agent for the Future™ website, you'll find original research, actionable insights from insurance experts, and case studies highlighting the tactics winning agents are using to grow and thrive.

For more information about Agent for the Future™, visit www.AgentForTheFuture.com.

Contact: Jeff Mongeon, (802) 662-0618

SOURCE DealerPolicy Insurance

Related Links

http://www.DealerPolicyInsurance.com

