DealerPolicy Insurance Purchases Insurance Business from Granite State Independent Insurance

WILLISTON, Vt., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy Insurance Agency of Williston, VT announces the purchase of the insurance business associated with Granite State Independent Insurance of Tilton, NH.

Granite State Independent Insurance will cease to operate effective with this transaction. Their personal and commercial insurance customers will now be serviced by DealerPolicy Insurance Agency and their commercial insurance arm, Winooski Insurance.

"We've been in the insurance business for over 35 years, serving all of New England," said Jeffrey Mongeon, Chief Insurance Officer of DealerPolicy Insurance. "We're an award-winning agency that continually earns recognition for our exceptional care of our customers, the way in which we use innovative technology to improve the insurance buying experience, and for our commitment to the communities we serve. I'm confident the customers joining us from the Granite State Independent team will feel they are in good hands."

Granite State Independent Insurance is part of the AutoServ family of businesses in Tilton, NH. Owned by the Gaudet Family, AutoServ has operated in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for over 30 years.

"Offering auto insurance to our AutoServ customers during the sales process allowed us to satisfy customers in search of a more affordable total cost of ownership." said Dennis Gaudet, owner of Granite State Independent Insurance. "We look forward to evolving this added-value offering for our customers by now introducing DealerPolicy Insurance. Their team and their commitment to innovation continues to improve the independent agent channel. We are happy to entrust our wonderful customers to their team."

Most recently, DealerPolicy Insurance received Travelers Insurance's 2020 Agent Of The Year Award, and Safeco Insurance's 2020 Agent For The Future™ Award.

About DealerPolicy Insurance

An Independent Insurance Agency (IA) for over 35 years, Winooski Insurance, also doing business as DealerPolicy Insurance Agency, has been working diligently to build life-long relationships built on transparency, trust and integrity. DealerPolicy Insurance Agency helps their customers get the best coverage, makes sure their coverage grows with their assets over time, provides excellent service, saves customers hours of research, and more. DealerPolicy Insurance is driving the transformation of the industry through Ally-Assisted Distribution, Digital Marketplace innovations (FastPass™), and 80 skilled agents licensed to sell in 48 states and Washington D.C.

