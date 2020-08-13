DealerPolicy's New FastPass™ Solution Delivers Multiple Real-Time Auto Insurance Quotes to Car Buyers for Instant Access to Potential Savings

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading auto insurance marketplace for automotive retailers, today announced the launch of FastPass™, a mobile experience that delivers instant, personalized insurance quotes to car buyers that brings multiple benefits to both the customer and dealer. FastPass allows car buyers access to real-time competitive and personalized quotes from their mobile phones, allowing dealers to offer a seamless buying experience to their customers. When customers save money on their insurance, it creates real opportunities to reinvest that savings back into a dealership's products and services.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing FastPass to market," says Travis Fitzgerald, CEO of DealerPolicy. "FastPass presents our customers with a plethora of real-time insurance quotes and a first-of-its-kind Amazon-like experience for personal insurance. All of this is done at the precise point in time when it matters, right before entering the F&I office, and without increasing wait times at the dealership."

FastPass can be accessed conveniently via mobile phone either at the dealership or from home and presents buyers with more comprehensive pricing and coverage options associated with their new and existing vehicles. The average DealerPolicy Insurance customer who saves money gains an average of $63 per month back into their budget, which can assist with making the new vehicle purchase more affordable. Dealers report an average increase of 34 percent in their back-end gross for deals where the customer also purchased an insurance policy through DealerPolicy Insurance.

Says Joseph Peoples, a Salesperson at a dealership in North Carolina currently in the DealerPolicy network, "FastPass just makes sense when interacting with my customers. It is very easy to understand and my customers find it easy to navigate on their own."

The FastPass application is simple and intuitive and takes just minutes to complete by leveraging DealerPolicy's proprietary one-touch questionnaire and a robust aggregation of prefill solutions from leading data providers. Customers confirm a few details and FastPass instantly pre-fills the rest, eliminating the need to complete lengthy forms. Fueled by the J.D. Power Intelligent Match platform, quotes in FastPass are delivered with a score based on each customer's personal preferences, allowing for a customized experience that factors in specific insurance needs as well as accurate price comparisons.

FastPass is available here.

About DealerPolicy

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately connect with licensed insurance agents to purchase insurance. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to DealerPolicy Insurance licensed agents, DealerPolicy is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. DealerPolicy Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.

