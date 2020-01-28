DealerRater Announces 2020 Dealer of the Year Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer and salesperson review website, today announced the winners of its annual Dealer of the Year Award program. Award recipients are recognized at the national and state/province levels for distinction in outstanding customer service based on consumer reviews of dealership experiences shared on DealerRater.com and DealerRater.ca. Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing, and overall experience.

"Customer satisfaction is a key differentiator in today's competitive retail market and our Dealer of the Year Award winners continue to raise the bar for best practices in our industry," said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. "For shoppers, the DealerRater platform makes it easy to connect with the salesperson who can best provide the car-buying experience they are looking for, while dealerships benefit from increased efficiencies and more onsite traffic to their business."

DealerRater's Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a Bayesian algorithm called PowerScore™, which considers the dealership's average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2019 calendar year.

To qualify for the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards, new- and used-car dealers must have at least 25 new reviews written on DealerRater.com during 2019 and average a minimum of four out of a five-star rating. Winners selected to receive the highest level of national distinction scored at the top of the respective brand categories for U.S. and Canada. DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award winners will find customized digital assets in their Dealer Panel that allows them to showcase their exemplary customer service to shoppers.

Dealers are invited to visit booth #3577C at NADA Show 2020, taking place in Las Vegas Feb. 15-17, to receive a free professional photo with the award and take advantage of social media opportunities.

Listed below are the 2020 U.S. and Canadian DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award recipients within each OEM brand category:

United States

Acura: Crown Acura, FL

Alfa Romeo : Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo, TX

Aston Martin : Foreign Cars Charlotte, NC

Audi : Ray Catena Audi Freehold, NJ

Bentley : Euro Motorcars Bethesda, MD

BMW : Flemington BMW, NJ

Buick : West Point Buick GMC, TX

Cadillac : Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa, FL

Chevrolet : Nimnicht Chevrolet, FL

Chrysler : Stockton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, CA

Dodge : Stockton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, CA

Ferrari : Boardwalk Ferrari Maserati of Plano, TX

FIAT : Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, OH

Ford : Gosch Ford Temecula, CA

GMC : West Point Buick GMC, TX

Honda : Valley Honda, IL

Hyundai : Allen Turner Hyundai, FL

INFINITI : INFINITI of Sarasota, FL

Jaguar : Jaguar Land Rover St. Petersburg, FL

Jeep : Stockton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, CA

Kia : Summit Place Kia East, MI

Lamborghini : Lamborghini Dallas, TX

Land Rover : Land Rover Princeton, NJ

Leasing Company : D&M Leasing - Fort Worth, TX

Lexus : Jim Hudson Lexus, SC

Lincoln : Klaben Ford Lincoln, OH

Maserati : Maserati of the Main Line, PA

Mazda : OC Mazda, CA

Mercedes - Benz : Mercedes-Benz of Princeton, NJ

MINI : MINI of Baltimore County, MD

Mitsubishi : North End Mitsubishi, MA

Nissan : Newton Nissan, TN

Porsche : Jackie Cooper Imports, OK

Ram : Stockton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, CA

Recreational Vehicles : Dodd RV of the Peninsula, VA

smart : Jackie Cooper Imports, OK

Subaru : Subaru of Jacksonville, FL

Toyota : Toyota of Naperville, IL

Used Car Dealer : OffLeaseOnly.com The Nation's Used Car Destination – Miami, FL

Volkswagen : Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen, CA

Volvo : Smythe Volvo, NJ

Canada

Acura: Silverhill Acura, AB

Audi: Capilano Audi, BC

BMW: Parkview BMW, ON

Buick: Capital GMC Buick Cadillac, SK

Cadillac: Capital GMC Buick Cadillac, SK

Chevrolet: Huron Motor Products, ON

Chrysler: Ontario Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, ON

Dodge: Grande Prairie Chrysler Jeep Dodge, AB

FIAT: Columbia Chrysler, BC

Ford: Erinwood Ford, ON

GMC: Capital GMC Buick Cadillac, SK

Honda: Maple Honda, ON

Hyundai: Comox Valley Hyundai, BC

INFINITI: 417 INFINITI Nissan, ON

Jeep: Ontario Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, ON

Kia: Georgetown Kia, ON

Land Rover: Budds' Imported Cars, ON

Lexus: Lexus of London, ON

Lincoln: Courtesy Ford Lincoln, ON

Mazda: Harris Mazda, BC

Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz London, ON

Nissan: Grande Prairie Nissan, AB

Ram: Ontario Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, ON

Recreational Vehicles : Open Road Recreation, SK

Subaru: Scarboro Subaru, ON

Toyota: ToyotaTown, ON

Used Car Dealer: Good Fellow's Auto Wholesalers, ON

Volkswagen: Bramgate Volkswagen, ON

Volvo: Volvo of Unionville, ON

The complete list of U.S. winners at the state level is available here: https://www.dealerrater.com/dealers/awards/winners/doty

The complete list of Canada winners at the provincial level is available here: https://www.dealerrater.ca/dealers/awards/winners/doty

