Dealer's Choice: Uncovering the Truth About Casino Dealer Salaries in 2024, OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos Reports

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the gambling market booming, the role of the casino dealer is becoming an increasingly enticing career prospect for many. As demand for dealers continues to rise, an estimated 43,370 jobs will be filled in the US by 2029, opening up a promising path for those interested in the industry.

While entry-level positions offer modest wages, the potential for substantial earnings is significant. Typically, dealers start with a baseline rate (with experienced individuals earning more) and boost their income through tips or "tokes," as they're known in the industry. Historically, dealers pocketed these tokes directly. Now, casinos are adopting a more even-handed approach by pooling and distributing them among staff.

Although Las Vegas would appear to be the pinnacle of lucrative tips for casino dealers, the reality is more complex. In an oversaturated market such as Sin City, where staff numbers are large, tip-sharing often results in lukewarm wages. In 2024, the average salary for casino dealers in Nevada is $19.96 an hour, closely aligning with the national average of $19.25 per hour. Nevada didn't even make the list of the top five highest-paying states. The ranking is as follows.

Arizona : The average salary of casino dealers in Arizona is $66,370 yearly, the highest in the nation, with 1,760 employed.

: The average salary of dealers in is yearly, the highest in the nation, with 1,760 employed. Washington : In Washington, 4,030 dealers make an average of $61,290 annually.

: In Washington, 4,030 dealers make an average of annually. New York : New York employs 1,660 dealers, making an average of $56,080 annually.

: employs 1,660 dealers, making an average of annually. West Virginia : The 630 casino dealers in West Virginia average $55,700 a year.

: The 630 dealers in average a year. New Jersey : With 3,490 dealers, New Jersey offers an average of $46,120 annually.

Aspiring casino dealers should carefully consider location and casino size when searching for opportunities. Nonetheless, many find that job satisfaction can outweigh these elements. Jeffrey Biship, a former dealer in Missouri, said, "I dealt blackjack and craps in the worst casino in St. Louis. But even in the worst casino in probably one of the worst gambling markets in America, it had its definite plusses. On a good night, it was a blast. Sometimes I couldn't believe that I was paid to have so much fun."

Heather Ferris, founder and CEO of Vegas Aces and former Las Vegas dealer, shared her perspective on the role: "Dealing table games was the best job I ever had! Once you know how to deal, you don't even think about it anymore. It becomes routine. So basically, you spend your entire time talking to people from all around the world…"

She also highlighted how events can significantly boost tips, "Special events or holidays, such as boxing matches or New Year's Eve, can drastically increase a dealer's tips. For example, during the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight, some dealers made up to $1,500 in a single shift."

As potential dealers enter the industry, setting realistic expectations and balancing enjoyment, salary, and location is essential.

