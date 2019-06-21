Dealers Now Have Unequaled Insight and Control Over the Liability And Financial Impacts Caused By Safety Recalls

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most dealers are unable to obtain the full liability and financial impacts of safety recalls, or the specific actions they should take to minimize these risks and maximize profitability. Worse, mainstream recall sources often fail to identify affected vehicles or provide delayed recall reporting for weeks to months later. Dealers can ill-afford to find out after selling vehicles that they were affected prior to sale.

Therefore, to help dealers make even better business decisions, AutoAp today launched Safety Recall InsightsSM. Using proprietary business intelligence technology, Safety Recall Insights leverages AutoAp's Dynamic Recall Management service, which provides the most accurate, timely and comprehensive recall management capabilities in the industry.

Safety Recall Insights enables dealers to:

Gain insights into their safety recall liability and financial impacts,

Reduce liability based on specific recommendations rendered by Safety Recall Insight's on-demand business intelligence,

Generate additional warranty reimbursement by identifying more in-brand safety recalls, and

Compare performance against dealers in their state, nationally, those who carry their brands, and Best Practices dealerships.

Safety Recall Insights incorporates AutoAp's Safety Recall Liability ScoreSM, and is also accessible from mobile devices for on-hand and on-demand recall insights, showing the results of their recall management efforts.

AutoAp's research indicates that on average, dealerships nationwide have a greater than 15% 'open rate'. Clients have decreased their average 'open rate' to 4.7%; 'power users' have achieved 2.6%, an 83% reduction of 'open-recalled vehicles' in inventory.

Safety Recall Insights enables dealers to easily visualize the full economic gain to their dealership when they resolve recalls quickly. Dealers can:

Reduce holding costs

Increase revenue

Improve service efficiencies

Boost service warranty reimbursement

Save significant time managing recalls

Obtain the most accurate and timely safety recall alerting system available

"Without an automated service providing on-demand insights to the liability and costs associated with safety recalls, it is difficult to know the full safety recall impacts. AutoAp's solutions are the only insightful, accurate, timely and comprehensive professional-grade services – which dealers demand in this frequent-recall and highly-litigious market." Mark Paul, CEO of AutoAp, Inc. told us.

