Dealers United Helps Five Auto Dealerships Drive Success During COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto dealerships across the globe have been hit hard by the pandemic and the ensuing safety requirements. As an industry that has traditionally served customers face-to-face, dealers quickly needed to make a messaging shift for prospective buyers to ensure a safe and comfortable buying experience.

Dealers United, a Facebook-based digital advertising agency for the automotive industry, was quick to successfully help their clients pivot and navigate the business challenges presented by these uncertain times. The agency provided auto dealers nationwide with an effective toolkit to keep their brand and messaging top-of-mind within their market area. The toolkit included several ad campaign strategies and "playbooks" focusing on safe service practices and sanitation, awareness of digital retailing and at-home options, current OEM incentives and promotions, and more.

While many dealerships' sales sank during the pandemic, Cavalier Ford Greenbriar in Chesapeake, Virginia, saw an increase, boosting sales by 26%. And in New York, Middletown Honda used Dealers United to connect with buyers and ease their concerns about shopping during the pandemic, even creating custom videos showing team members sanitizing vehicles. The result? A total of 39 sales due to viewing or clicking on a Facebook ad.

Queensbury, New York-based D'ELLA Honda credits Dealers United with helping them through the worst of COVID-19, indicating that their efforts resulted in 295 leads during this time. And over on Long Island, New York, Generation Kia earned a Facebook Resilient Business Feature by running Facebook ads for free oil changes and disinfecting services for healthcare workers, generating 42 sales attributed to Facebook and setting the stage for additional future sales.

As featured in Automotive News, Power Ford in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shifted thousands of its advertising dollars to Facebook and has beaten its regional market new-vehicle sales average by about 12%. With Dealers United as its partner, Power Ford says that roughly 28% of its sales derived from targeted ads.

Pete Petersen, CEO of Dealers United, says, "Those who flow with the times not only survive, but ultimately thrive. Our company offers an array of Facebook advertising packages that can be customized to the needs of the dealership, thus helping to guide them through these challenging times. And because we are a Facebook Marketing Partner, our Dealer-Partners enjoy enhanced technical support, exclusive invitations to alpha and beta tests, and a first look at the newest product releases. We are here for one reason: do everything possible to support dealers in their efforts to sustain and grow their business."

