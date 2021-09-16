Dealership Reconditioning Software Company Rapid Recon Launches "YOUR PLACE" Video Newsmakers' Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the leader in delivering transparency and accountability technologies for modern auto dealerships, launched today YOUR PLACE, a monthly newsmakers' video event on the Babcox Media Network.

Link: https://www.autosuccessonline.com/category/video/your-place-video/

Your Place Video Newsmakers by Rapid Recon Premiers 9.15

The show's host is Dennis McGinn, founder and chief executive officer for the vehicle reconditioning and communications company Rapid Recon. McGinn welcomes guests to YOUR PLACE three times a month to chat about retail automotive markets, strategies, and insights.

Through early October, McGinn's guests include a lineup of some of America's premier dealers, discussing used car strategies, tips for positioning for change, and reading the market for more profitable inventory choices.

In the episodes to follow, guests will talk about the impact of EVs on dealer operations and service, champion the mental health-forward dealership environment, share a 4Q used car market overview and offer hope for the service technician shortage.

Babcox Media publishes 14 automotive and related magazines, including AutoSuccess, aftermarketNews, EV marketplace journal The Buzz, and others. Each episode of YOUR PLACE will reach an audience of 70,000 individuals involved in automotive retail, OEM, the aftermarket and support industries.

Rapid Recon is the #1 best-selling reconditioning software, enabling automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by improving the speed-to-sale of their used car inventory. Visit www.rapidrecon.com.

