Dealership Tools Will Launch Two New Upgrades: Their "Boat Builder" and Boat "Color Management"
Jul 13, 2020, 08:36 ET
TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Dealership Tools (DT) launched their new website https://marine.dealership.tools. This new site is specifically targeted towards boat dealers and yacht brokerages. DT is set to release their brand new "Boat Builder" and boat "Color Customization". Information about these 2 new upgrades can be found on their website. These upgrades are specifically meant to foster a higher level of B2C (Business-To-Consumer) relationships and prospect retention for boat dealerships and their customers.
New Online Boat Builder
Dealership Tools has designed their new online "Boat Builder" to allow shoppers the ability to change (and preview) the different options that are offered by each boat manufacturer. Interested boat buyers will get a chance to see exactly how each model would look before purchasing their boat. Some of the model options include the gel coat colors, trim colors, vinyl coloring, seating arrangements, console settings, and all of the other manufacturer's options. The "Boat Builder" can be found on the boat dealership's website displayed on each boat model page. In order for a dealer to offer the "Boat Builder" on their site, they will have to have a subscription to the Dealership Tools website platform. Contact Dealership Tools at https://marine.dealership.tools or call (877) 844-1970 to learn more about DT subscriptions and these new upgrades.
In the past, dealerships would need to tell their shoppers to preview and customize boats on the manufacturer's website. This would open the possibility that the buyer would choose a different dealership linked from the boat manufacturer's website. According to DT, these new upgrades will keep potential buyers on the boat dealership's website and will greatly improve sales opportunities.
Color Management For Each Boat Model
Boat dealerships will now have the ability to provide boat shoppers with the opportunity to see all of the available gel coat colors for each model. The options for Color Management are found within the Dealership Tools "Admin Console". The DT Admin Console is used to control what is displayed on each Dealership Tools' website.
Platform Upgrades
Website:
Contact:
Tony Peacock
877-844-1970
[email protected]
SOURCE Dealership Tools