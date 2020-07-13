Dealership Tools Will Launch Two New Upgrades: Their "Boat Builder" and Boat "Color Management"

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Dealership Tools (DT) launched their new website https://marine.dealership.tools . This new site is specifically targeted towards boat dealers and yacht brokerages. DT is set to release their brand new "Boat Builder" and boat "Color Customization". Information about these 2 new upgrades can be found on their website. These upgrades are specifically meant to foster a higher level of B2C (Business-To-Consumer) relationships and prospect retention for boat dealerships and their customers.

Dealership Tools is set to launch their new color customizer. Their dealership success platform will get multiple upgrades with the new release. Dealerships will be able to display all colors offered for any given model using this customizer. It takes one image and allows the color to be manipulated, saved, and displayed on the deaerships website. Their dealership platform makes it possible to automate boat inventory with hundreds of boat models from the most popular manufacturers. Dealership Tools is a collection of products designed to help dealerships succeed. Most boat dealerships have similar business pain points, but not all dealerships are the same. Our platform provides solutions to the most common marine dealer inefficiencies. Our customized approach enables us to increase profitability for dealerships of all sizes, in any stage of growth. With different package levels there is a designated success package for any dealership.

Visit https://marine.dealership.tools to find out more.

New Online Boat Builder

Dealership Tools has designed their new online "Boat Builder" to allow shoppers the ability to change (and preview) the different options that are offered by each boat manufacturer. Interested boat buyers will get a chance to see exactly how each model would look before purchasing their boat. Some of the model options include the gel coat colors, trim colors, vinyl coloring, seating arrangements, console settings, and all of the other manufacturer's options. The "Boat Builder" can be found on the boat dealership's website displayed on each boat model page. In order for a dealer to offer the "Boat Builder" on their site, they will have to have a subscription to the Dealership Tools website platform. Contact Dealership Tools at https://marine.dealership.tools or call (877) 844-1970 to learn more about DT subscriptions and these new upgrades.

In the past, dealerships would need to tell their shoppers to preview and customize boats on the manufacturer's website. This would open the possibility that the buyer would choose a different dealership linked from the boat manufacturer's website. According to DT, these new upgrades will keep potential buyers on the boat dealership's website and will greatly improve sales opportunities.

Color Management For Each Boat Model

Boat dealerships will now have the ability to provide boat shoppers with the opportunity to see all of the available gel coat colors for each model. The options for Color Management are found within the Dealership Tools "Admin Console". The DT Admin Console is used to control what is displayed on each Dealership Tools' website.

Platform Upgrades

Color management and the Boat Builder have become major upgrades for Dealership Tools. In order for boat dealerships to have the ability to utilize these new upgrades, a subscription is needed to the Dealership Tools website platform. Contact Dealership Tools at https://marine.dealership.tools or call (877) 844-1970 to learn more about DT subscriptions and these new upgrades.

Website:

https://marine.dealership.tools

Contact:

Tony Peacock

877-844-1970

[email protected]

SOURCE Dealership Tools

Related Links

https://marine.dealership.tools

