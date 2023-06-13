DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive, Expanding National Footprint and Product Offering

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. and CLEVELAND, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerShop, Inc. and Resilience Capital Partners, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Jobbers Automotive, a leading full-service supplier of automotive paint, janitorial supplies, body shop equipment, bulk oil, and WeatherTech products serving automotive dealerships and collision centers in Ohio. The acquisition will expand DealerShop's national footprint and product offering for franchised new-vehicle dealerships and independent service centers in North America.

"Jobbers Automotive has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional service and high-quality products to the Ohio market for over 70 years," said Bill Gryzenia, President & CEO of DealerShop. "We are delighted to have the talented and experienced Jobbers Automotive team join the DealerShop family of companies. The acquisition will enable us to provide our customers with a broader range of products and services and leverage the synergies from the consolidated footprint to drive growth and enhance value."

CEO of Jobbers Automotive, John Gemperline stated "I am thrilled that Jobbers Automotive joining forces with DealerShop to provide even greater value to our customers and opportunities for our employees. This acquisition marks a new chapter in our company's growth, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together as a team."

"We are all very excited about this next chapter of growth for DealerShop. Strategic geographic expansion has been one of our key priorities and we look forward to continuing our robust growth trajectory," said Bassem Mansour, CEO of Resilience Capital Partners.

About Jobbers Automotive

Jobbers Automotive is a full-service supplier of auto parts, janitorial supplies, equipment, bulk oil, and WeatherTech products. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and has been serving automotive dealerships and collision centers in Ohio for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit https://jobbersauto.com/ and http://www.premierpaint.com/.

About DealerShop

DealerShop is a part of Leader Auto Resources (LAR) family of companies, the largest sourcing partner for franchised new vehicle dealerships in North America. DealerShop provides a broad range of products and services to dealerships and collision centers, including high-volume and private-label products, direct products and services, equipment for buildout or retrofit of new dealerships and collision centers, and training. The company serves over 2,000 dealerships and 270 collision centers in North America. For more information, please visit www.dealershopusa.com.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has raised and advised funds with aggregate capital commitments in excess of $675 million on behalf of its global investor base, which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. These funds have been invested in 85 companies under 41 platforms in numerous industries. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

