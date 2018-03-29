DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer

Arcilla joins DealerSocket from Symantec Corporation and brings over 20 years of experience leading operations across some of the most recognizable software companies in the world. Throughout his time at Symantec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, Adobe and McAfee, Arcilla led and managed teams handling new accounts, professional services, customer success, customer support, retention and renewals, all of which he is now leading at DealerSocket.

"Jose's experience in achieving operational excellence and his customer-centric focus make him a perfect fit as our new COO at DealerSocket," said Sejal Pietrzak, President and CEO of DealerSocket. "My goal is to delight our customers and help them maximize the return on their investment in our software solutions. Jose's proven track record of over two decades of nurturing a customer-first approach will create an even stronger culture of offering our customers positive and seamless experiences."

"We are constantly devising new ways to streamline our customer engagement lifecycle. This will ensure we will connect with our customers at the right time, with the right resources, and create solutions for our customers the first time, every time," said Arcilla. "Our ability to truly differentiate our customer experience allows us to act as our customers' trusted advisors. We will reactively, proactively and ultimately predictively engage to help our customers become even more successful."

DealerSocket's vision is to drive the future of automotive by simplifying the experience for our customers, consumers and partners by offering a suite of products that are seamless and integrated.

