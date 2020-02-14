Dealertrack and NCC Unveil Enhanced Financing Process for Dealers with New Credit Bureau Service Integration

NORTH HILLS, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack is announcing an enhanced partnership with National Credit Center (NCC) in a push to improve the automotive financing process for dealers and to help lenders approve credit decisions faster and more efficiently. Through the partnership, NCC's credit bureau service will now integrate directly into Dealertrack's online deal jacket, giving dealers access to a completely new and enhanced credit bureau report as well as other exclusive features they can subscribe to.

"Dedicated to delivering one seamless workflow for enhanced efficiency and productivity, Dealertrack is continuing to double down on its efforts to enable faster funding for dealers by partnering with industry-leading providers across the F&I process," said Cheryl Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Dealertrack F&I Solutions. "With the new NCC integration, dealers can make smarter and immediate credit decisions without ever having to leave the Dealertrack platform, ultimately enabling them to derive greater value from the industry's largest lender credit application network."

Dealertrack dealers with a basic NCC subscription will be able to access more robust and easier to read reporting formats, such as HTML, TTY and CV2, with Military Lending Act (MLA) inclusion on reports. As an incremental benefit, add-on features now available include:

Credit Model 6.3 summaries on reports, giving dealers deeper insight into a customer's car buying history.

Smart Default capabilities (coming in March 2020 ) that secure better finance terms and provide the ability to automatically pull an additional bureau if a higher score is available.

"At NCC, it has been our company's focus to equip dealers with the credit insights they need to confidently work with their customers to close deals faster," said Robert Granados, CEO of NCC, LLC. "Integrating NCC credit bureau services into Dealertrack's online deal jacket helps us further this commitment to dealers by bringing them the information and history they need to make quicker credit decisions."

For more information about Dealertrack and to schedule a demo at NADA 2020, visit https://us.dealertrack.com/ or visit us at the conference at Booth #2336C. For more information about NCC, visit https://www.nccdirect.com/.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About NCC

National Credit Center LLC (NCC) is a data driven company leveraging credit and financial attributes that fuel customer decisioning and acquisition for retail automotive. Founded in 1996, NCC has been providing the automotive industry with comprehensive credit reporting and target marketing solutions that enable dealerships to increase sales, drive user engagement and improve operational efficiencies. For more information on the Company, its products and services, please visit www.nccdirect.com.

