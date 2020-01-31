Dealertrack DMS Debuts New, Fully Integrated Solutions to Help Dealers Eliminate Operational Complexity, Capitalize on the Right Processes and Data at NADA 2020

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions for car dealerships, will unveil a series of new, fully integrated and user-friendly technology solutions and services at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas on Feb. 14-17.

As thousands of dealers assemble for the show, they each share a common goal – to gain new perspectives for cutting complexity across their business and learn about best practices in creating operational excellence to win at retail – and Dealertrack DMS is delivering an answer. Building on its longstanding commitment to put dealers at the center of every business decision and innovation, Dealertrack DMS' new solutions have been crafted to streamline and centralize some of the most vital and time-intensive aspects of a dealership's day-to-day operation, from payroll and human resources (HR) to reporting and managed network services.

"While dealers today have access to more information and technology than ever before, the need to toggle between multiple, stand-alone solutions has made obtaining the insight they need to manage and grow their business a significant challenge," said Mandi Fang, vice president and general manager of Dealertrack DMS. "By bringing more capabilities and processes under one 'roof,' Dealertrack DMS gives dealers the integration and simplicity they need to turn data into a competitive advantage in today's ever-changing automotive retail environment."

Helping provide dealers with the information and processes paramount to competing today, Dealertrack DMS enhancements include:

DMS Critical Analytics: As the amount of data across software tools continues to increase, managing a dealership is only becoming more challenging and competitive. However, dealership reporting tools, instead of helping, have often created a bigger burden for dealers, requiring significant time, money and customization to implement and maintain on a daily basis. To address these pain points, Dealertrack DMS is slated to feature a brand-new reporting solution at NADA this year – Critical Analytics.

Eliminating unnecessary complexity and custom report building, the flexible, performance-based tool is integrated directly into Dealertrack DMS and helps managers stay focused on the data that is most important to their position.

With detailed dashboards and reporting modules organized by dealership position and department, dealers can easily filter and group information, track progress against prior-year performance, and prioritize activities that drive the most valuable KPI's. Additionally, dealers can now automate general ledger account mapping and report information across multiple departments and stores, erasing the need to manually aggregate data through spreadsheets or leverage an additional third-party provider.

While processing payroll has traditionally been handled through the DMS, dealers have often been required to manage all other HR functions either manually or through separate, non-integrated solutions, resulting in redundant and inefficient processes that can cost time and money and frustrate staff. As employee turnover continues to be a significant pain point for dealerships – 20% of dealership staff are likely to look for another job in the next six months, according to Cox Automotive's 2019 Dealership Staffing Study – having one integrated HR system of record will be critical to solving for the extraneous and error-prone processes that have been holding dealers back and taking attention away from engaging the people who make the business run every day.

For more information about Dealertrack DMS and to schedule a demo at NADA 2020, visit DMSDealertrack.com/DTDMS or visit us at the conference at Booth #2336C.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

