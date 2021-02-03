Dealertrack DMS Fully Integrated Solutions Help Dealerships Optimize Operations

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions for car dealerships, announces new integrations geared toward helping dealerships achieve higher efficiency and productivity in today's digital-first environment at the Cox Automotive Experience and NADA 2021. 2020 proved to be a year of significant change in which dealerships had to pivot to meet evolving expectations of service customers, buyers and team members. This transformation also required retailers to address the operational complexities of the day —approximately 75% of franchise dealerships were switching to digital sales operations according to the Cox Automotive Sentiment Survey— and this doesn't appear to be slowing down in 2021.

"In these uncertain times, dealerships are more dependent on digital solutions than ever. The need to optimize their technology integrations to prepare for the future, eliminate inefficiencies and ensure their teams have the support they need is at an all-time high," said Tracy Fred, vice president of operations for Cox Automotive brands VinSolutions, Xtime and Dealertrack DMS.

"Today, the average dealership uses approximately seven software integrations simply to complete a sale. The new Dealertrack DMS integrations bring more processes together, adding ease and efficiency to ensure auto retailers can save time and money which translates to better customer service and happier employees."

New Dealertrack DMS integrations and solutions build on its longstanding commitment to put dealers at the center of every business decision and innovation. Dealertrack DMS is focused on deep integrations that continue to add ease and efficiency to operations while boosting satisfaction where it counts most for dealerships in 2021 and adding profitability across critical cash flow areas, including:

Digitized AR Statements: Dealertrack DMS provides retailers with a simpler, quicker, and less costly way to notify customers and vendors of outstanding AR balances. By digitizing AR statements, dealerships can more easily share with customers through email and bulk print statements, as well as utilize modern templates with the ability to add a color logo.

Dealertrack DMS provides retailers with a simpler, quicker, and less costly way to notify customers and vendors of outstanding AR balances. By digitizing AR statements, dealerships can more easily share with customers through email and bulk print statements, as well as utilize modern templates with the ability to add a color logo. Modern Warranty Claims: Dealerships can submit, track, and audit all warranty claims in a single screen featuring all the tools needed to help optimize the customer's experience. Through providing a centralized information hub, Dealertack DMS assists dealerships by increasing accuracy and visibility, streamlining user experience and workflow, and working to integrate with additional Cox Automotive solutions.

Dealerships can submit, track, and audit all warranty claims in a single screen featuring all the tools needed to help optimize the customer's experience. Through providing a centralized information hub, Dealertack DMS assists dealerships by increasing accuracy and visibility, streamlining user experience and workflow, and working to integrate with additional Cox Automotive solutions. Integrated Payroll and HR Management: Through this solution, dealerships gain complete control of the entire employee lifecycle through easy-to-use tools that leverage exclusive integrations to make Integrated Payroll and HR Management a breeze. By bringing together otherwise disconnected or stand-alone solutions into a single service, dealerships with Dealertrack DMS can help eliminate frustration and inefficiencies within the payroll and HR management processes, thereby improving retention and reducing employee turnover. Learn more by reading A Dealer Principal's Guide to Hiring and Retaining Talent.

"As a centralized accounting office for multiple dealerships, we rely on fast, easy information from the outlying departments to produce payroll," said Neal Jackson, controller at Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona. "I've been doing this since 1993, so whenever there are new solutions like Integrated Payroll, powered by Netchex, I'm eager to give it a try. Pretty much anything I put into Netchex, data-wise, I can get out through a report. With Netchex, I no longer need to do manual time-consuming tasks. It is a huge time saver for me."

Dealertrack DMS will be highlighting how these new integrations provide dealers with the connectivity and efficiency to optimize operations at the upcoming virtual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2021 show. For information on all Cox Automotive's 2021 new offerings, visit www.coxautoinc.com/experience.

About Dealertrack

About Cox Automotive

