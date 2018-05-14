Dealertrack 'Elevates' DMS Education with 2018 Controller Conference, DMS 360

"The 2018 Controller Conference ushers in an exciting new wave of peer-to-peer learning and collaboration with our dealership partners," said Paul Whitworth, Senior Vice President, Dealertrack DMS. "ELEVATE is another ironclad commitment to our clients that we know their success with the DMS begins with education and training."

ELEVATE attendees will get a closer look at DMS 360, Dealertrack's new, peer-to-peer self-service portal where users can easily access support and share best practices across dealerships as well as Dealertrack DMS team members online. DMS 360 was initially unveiled at NADA 2018 in Las Vegas in March and will be rolled out nationally in June. The portal will be available to all current Dealertrack DMS clients for free and can be accessed through the "help" button on the Dealertrack DMS client homepage.

"As part of our ongoing strategic approach to enhance our DMS offering, one simple yet critical question remains a staple: 'what do dealerships want from our DMS?'" said Matt Hurst, Director of Client Services, Dealertrack DMS. "From the feedback we received, it is clear that instead of delivering more 'bells and whistles,' users want us to make the DMS easier to use. Enter DMS 360, a powerful hub of community know-how we proudly offer to our clients."

Keynote speakers for ELEVATE include Cox Automotive Senior Director of Industry Insights Charlie Chesbrough and Dealertrack's Paul Whitworth. The conference will also feature learning sessions with Cox Automotive and Dealertrack leaders, honing in on current DMS opportunities for success.



"Following the outstanding turnouts at our 2017 Controller Conference and our first-ever virtual conference, ELEVATE is the next step in furthering our continued educational offerings that take on our people-centric approach," said Candy Lucey, Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Management, Dealertrack DMS. "Our 2018 Controller Conference will fuel client's ability to get the most out of their DMS to ultimately drive dealership efficiency and profitability."

Registration fee for the conference is $395.00 per person, which includes two full days of workshops, meals as listed, a group networking dinner and all course materials.

"It's a great opportunity to learn more about the DMS," said Lee McFee, controller of Wes Finch Auto Plaza. "The expertise of the instructors is amazing. They've worked in dealerships and implemented these ideas so they really do know best practices—it's a real resource."

The next user conference, DMS Edge, will be September 21, 2018.

For more information about ELEVATE, and to register for the event, please visit here.

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships and lenders the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful but easy-to-use products helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars.

Cox Automotive Inc. is transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, financial, retail and wholesale solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide.

