Dealertrack F&I Enhances Integration to Streamline Lease Contract Workflow for Dealers and Lenders

NORTH HILLS, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack F&I announced today an expanded integration with CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) that brings together CDK Drive DMS and Dealertrack uniFI platform to enable faster funding for more dealers. Through the integration, dealers leveraging both systems can now seamlessly import their lease deals right from CDK Drive into Digital Contracting on Dealertrack uniFI platform, helping reduce manual data entry, contract errors and the frustrations of re-contracting. Lenders can gain the advantage of faster funding to the extensive CDK customer base.

The integration will assist dealers and lenders in addressing a pain point in the car buying process – filling out paperwork and contracts. According to the 2019 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study, less than half of consumers (42 percent) were satisfied with how long the process took at the dealership. Additionally, 47 percent of that time is spent negotiating and filling out paperwork.1

"Every extra step a dealer must take in the contracting process, from switching between systems to re-entering data, can cut into efficiency and detract from the car buying experience," said Cheryl Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Dealertrack F&I and Titling Solutions. "Through the integration with CDK, we're able to better connect data between systems to ensure dealers can drive the more accurate, streamlined workflow that today's customer expects."

Until now, most dealers have only been able to import retail deals from CDK Drive into Digital Contracting on Dealertrack uniFI platform. However, as leasing continues to hover at near-record levels, making up more than 32 percent of retail sales in 2019 according to Kelley Blue Book2 the need to offer the same import capabilities for lease deals has become a priority.

With the lease integration between Dealertrack and CDK, more dealers can now simplify the process of sending contracts electronically because customer information and all necessary deal data will automatically populate from the dealer's DMS into Dealertrack uniFI platform – no matter the type of deal. Enabling this greater connectivity and paperless contracting workflow, dealers leveraging Digital Contracting on Dealertrack uniFI platform can deliver a superior customer experience with the ability to speed up funding from an average five days to as fast as same day.3

"Implementing this integration underscores our commitment and focus on providing an open environment through our secure, industry leading DMS platform that fosters continued innovation and delivers value-added experiences for our customers and the industry," commented Bob Marvin, senior vice president, business leader, Core DMS at CDK.

For more information about this integration, visit go.dealertrack.com/LeaseContracts.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.



1 Cox Automotive, Car Buyer Journey Study, 2019.

2 Kelley Blue Book, Monthly Best Info Report, September 2019.

3 Dealertrack User Data, August 2018 – August 2019.

