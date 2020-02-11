Dealertrack Partners with Darwin Automotive

NORTH HILLS, N.Y. and ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack and Darwin Automotive are partnering to introduce a new best-in-class integration between Dealertrack's paperless credit workflow and Darwin's aftermarket presentation. As Dealertrack winds down its eMenu offering, the new partnership will provide a seamless workflow and deliver the flexibility dealers desire.

Through this new joint F&I offering, the deal data received from Darwin will include the aftermarket products accepted and declined by the customer, such as vehicle service contracts, GAP insurance, pre-paid maintenance, complimentary maintenance, theft protection, key replacement and paintless dent repair. This information will integrate seamlessly into Dealertrack's online deal jacket, helping to ensure deal compliance and equipping the dealership with a complete and accurate payment structure inclusive of aftermarket products.

Dealerships will be able to present F&I add-ons via a menu presentation powered by Dealertrack's largest aftermarket provider network and armed with the following unique, easy-to-use capabilities:

Use Darwin's prescriptive selling to leverage big data and personalize the F&I selling process

Build menu presentations that automatically match payments for fewer keystrokes and greater F&I deal efficiency

Map to an existing sales process that helps F&I managers increase per vehicle retail (PVR) through the sale of aftermarket products on every deal

"Darwin brings the latest innovations in both analytics and mobile technology to Dealertrack's powerhouse F&I platform," said Cheryl Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Dealertrack F&I Solutions. "The result is fewer keystrokes and more deal data from Darwin's final menu, telling the dealer which aftermarket products the customer wants and how those choices impact the terms of the deal. All Darwin's information will flow seamlessly into Dealertrack's one online deal jacket, bringing greater ease of use and more compliance confidence to every deal."

"Dealerships today need a connected workflow with best-in-class tools that fully integrate to provide the largest profitability opportunity in a seamless environment," said Phillip Battista, chief executive officer of Darwin Automotive. "This Darwin-Dealertrack partnership will bring multiple leading products into one workflow, creating the most powerful F&I platform ever introduced to the marketplace. Over the next 18 months, Dealertrack eMenu customers will have the opportunity to convert to Darwin's menu platform to take advantage of this powerful workflow."

Dealertrack and Darwin will be available to discuss the partnership further at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas on Feb. 14-17, 2020 at Booth #2336C.

For more information about Dealertrack, visit https://us.dealertrack.com/ . For more information about Darwin Automotive, visit https://darwinautomotive.com.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com .

About Darwin Automotive

Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 5,300 dealerships subscribed to its programs and was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform last month and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year. More information is available at https://darwinautomotive.com , or by calling 1-732-781-9010.

