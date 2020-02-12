Dealertrack Partners with StoneEagle F&I to Bring Dealers Faster Visibility into Business Performance

NORTH HILLS, N.Y. and RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealertrack announces a new ground-breaking partnership with StoneEagle F&I to bring best-in-class reporting to its industry-leading platform. StoneEagle's SEcureMetrics F&I solution will be integrated into the Dealertrack platform, providing dealerships with detailed F&I analytics in real-time to help optimize efficiency, drive performance and maximize profitability.

"From leads to contracts to reporting, powering a more productive and seamless workflow is vital for dealers as they continue to streamline the car-buying experience for consumers," said Cheryl Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Dealertrack F&I Solutions. "Through the new partnership with StoneEagle, dealers can start, structure, finance, transact, and now analyze a deal all within one online deal jacket, helping to eliminate costly inefficiencies and pinpoint new ways to grow profits."

SEcureMetrics F&I is the most comprehensive and user-friendly reporting solution in the automotive retail industry. It is easily customizable and adaptable to a dealership's unique needs and offers an intuitive and dynamic analytics dashboard interface that is tailored to the user. By leveraging multiple certified DMS integrations, the solution pulls in data from the dealership daily, enabling secure access to more accurate and actionable performance insights.

Through this solution, dealers on the Dealertrack platform can now view detailed reports, as well as specify potential deals by specific F&I manager, sales manager, vehicle make, or lender. Additionally, reports are viewable on any device and can be automated and scheduled for delivery on a daily or recurring basis to authorized recipients.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Dealertrack to equip dealers with the easy, accessible, real-time access they need to take F&I reporting to the next level and attain deeper insight into their performance and profitability," said Cindy Allen, chief executive officer at StoneEagle F&I.

Jason Gillette, vice president of sales and marketing added, "by integrating SEcureMetrics F&I with the Dealertrack platform, dealers will be able to run over 40 F&I reports without ever having to leave the online deal jacket, empowering them to uncover new profit opportunities that will help refine and optimize their workflow."

For more information about Dealertrack and to schedule a demo at NADA 2020, visit https://us.dealertrack.com/ or visit us at the conference at Booth #2336C. For more information about StoneEagle F&I, visit https://www.se-fi.com/.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About StoneEagle F&I

StoneEagle F&I, Inc. provides innovative F&I solutions and legendary customer service to the retail automotive industry. Through its industry-leading Metrics, Menu, and F&I Administration solutions, StoneEagle F&I makes it possible for users across every facet of the F&I value chain to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and accelerate profitability. StoneEagle F&I's products meet the needs of thousands of dealerships, general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEM's throughout North America. For more information visit SE-FI.com, or write to sales@se-fi.com.

