Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions Joins CDK Global Partner Program

NORTH HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help increase dealership time savings and improve customer satisfaction, Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations.

This integration will provide dealers with data sharing capabilities between their Dealertrack in-state and out-of-state solutions and the CDK Drive DMS. As a result, dealers can now seamlessly push the deal from the CDK Drive DMS into their Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions and back into the DMS when a deal is complete, helping reduce data discrepancies between dealer systems and improving operational efficiency in the sale and F&I process.

By simplifying the deal finalization process through this improved data workflow, this integration now mitigates the need for double data entry by automatically populating the DMS, addressing informational gaps caused by conflicting data between systems and policy variance by state.

"At Dealertrack, we are continuously seeking innovative solutions that ease the registration and titling process for our dealers," said Kaitlin Gavin, vice president and general manager of Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions. "Joining the CDK Partner Program furthers our commitment to ensuring dealers are equipped with the most accurate information for deal completion, which in turn reduces surprise costs at the end of the deal."

The 2019 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study found less than half of consumers were satisfied with how long the purchase process took at the dealership, noting car buyers spend nearly three hours on average in-store.1 Dealers can now leverage information directly from the DMS during the registration and title stage of the deal process, creating a more efficient workflow and elevating the experience for their customers.

"We're excited to introduce Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions to the CDK Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president, Data Services at CDK. "They are a welcome addition to our vibrant program, which provides dealers with a range of choices and the assurance that their programs will be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

For more information about this integration, visit go.dealertrack.com/rts.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.



